The planned Caddo Distillery Company is now the second business to receive $100,000 as part of MEDCO’s occupancy grant fund program.
The Marshall City Council unanimously approved the project, nicknamed Project Virginia, at their Thursday meeting.
The occupancy grant program was created, according to MEDCO Director Rush Harris, as a way to reward business owners for renovating dilapidated structures and turning them into taxable businesses within the Marshall area.
The program is a reimbursement grant, which means that if a business participating in the program does not received the certificate of occupancy, they do not receive any grant funds from MEDCO. Harris said that once an official CO is put in place, the business will receive the grant funds in a lump sum within 30 days.
“I think it’s a really neat project, I don’t think we have had anything like this downtown, and I am sure it will drive people downtown,” Harris said.
Harris said that the addition of the Caddo Distillery Company as the second business to participate in the organization’s program would max out the available funds set aside for the program this year.
The program was launched in February when council approved the Ruggenbach Brewing Company as the first business to participate in the program. Both the Caddo Distillery Company and the Ruggenbach Brewing Company were approved for funding through the program at the maximum amount of $100,000, or 10 percent of the total project costs.
Harris said that for the program’s first year, MEDCO allocated $200,000 for the new program, with both businesses set to receive the maximum grant amount after completion of Certificate of Occupancy requirements.
“I am really excited to see businesses coming back to Marshall,” said councilmember Vernia Calhoun.
The Caddo Distillery Company is a new micro-distillery planned for 305 and 307 North Washington Avenue in downtown Marshall — the old JC Penny Building. The business is owned by Scott Carlile.
Harris said the building would require building refurbishment, electrical renovations, plumbing, flooring, façade improvements, HVAC equipment and a brand new sprinkler system before it is up and running.
With expected plans in place, Carlile said that community members can expect to see products from the new Caddo Distillery Company in Marshall being sold before the end of the year.
The business has plans to host its own micro-distillery, which Carlile said will have full equipment and be producing the company’s own bourbon by the end of the year. Additionally, in the adjacent building, the business plans to create a restaurant, bar, dining area and event space, which will likely open in 2023.
He said that a gift shop with the company’s products and other items will be under construction this year as well, with plans to open — along with the bourbon being sold to local distributors — later this year.
The restaurant and event space will offer a stage, where Carlile said the business hopes to create an additional event venue, as well as a space available to rent for private parties and events.
Additionally, Carlile said that when the restaurant and bar open, the business has a plan to partner with local restaurateurs to offer a rotating menu, bringing in new chefs during different times of the year.
When renovations are complete and the business officially opens the doors fully, Carlile said he expected to create at least 10 permanent new job positions.