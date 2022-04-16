The Cypress Valley Navigation District hopes to do some spring cleaning and more to Caddo Lake — and the board was recently granted approval to re-designate $34,017 in funds, initially restricted for salvinia control, to be used for other purposes.
“We’re budgeting some money this year to try to get some of the river cleaned up,” Ken Hill, presiding officer of the CVND, said as he addressed the Harrison County Commissioners Court this week.
“There are stretches of the river that are in bad shape that need to be cleaned out, but unfortunately the cost is just exploding on us,” explained Hill.
He said typically a barge used to assist with cleanup costs about $3,000 a day.
“On our budget we can only afford to do a little bit at a time like that,” said Hill.
Thus, “the release of these funds to go back into our general account to allow us to do some of this kind of work will help us,” he said. “It won’t cure the problem, but it will help to go a long way.”
The CVND board has the authority over the Cypress Bayou Basin and Caddo Lake portions within the boundaries of Harrison and Marion counties.
According to its bylaws, the entity “has the power and authority to promote, construct, maintain, and operate... navigable canals or waterways and all navigational systems or facilities auxiliary thereto, using the natural bed and banks of the Cypress River, its tributary streams and Caddo Lake in so doing where practicable.”
Some of its efforts have been geared toward fighting giant salvinia on the lake, vegetation control, and maintaining safety concerning the navigation of the lake by removing obstructions that could impede boat traffic or by replacing broken and missing marker poles to make navigation easier for users.
To help CVND with its efforts of maintaining the lake, Hill requested the commissioners court to approve the re-designation of the $34,017 worth of restricted funds held by CVND for salvinia control with the redirection of the funds to be used for other purposes.
The funds had been restricted by Northeast Texas Municipal Water District several years ago to assist with giant salvinia control efforts. County Judge Chad Sims noted that CVND was now asking the court to consider authorizing the removal of the restrictions to allow CVND to roll the funds back into its general account, since eradication efforts are now being financed by the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department.
“These funds were restricted by the Northeast Texas Municipal Water District because they were designated for work on the salvinia problem,” the county judge explained. “But now Texas Parks and Wildlife has taken that burden from (CVND). They’re the ones spending the money and taking care of the problem, so you’ve got this money sitting. So the Northeast Texas Municipal Water District agreed to remove restrictions if the courts agreed to.”
Hill noted that CVND had to get both Harrison County and Marion County’s approval to remove the restrictions, since both governmental entities contribute annually to CVND’s budget.
“Marion County approved the removal of that restriction a month ago,” he said.
Hill noted several public and private entities had contributed to CVND’s initial giant salvinia control efforts.
“Harrison County did contribute to that fund initially,” he said. “Alcoa, when they were out here, contributed $50,000; so it was a large contingent of public and private donations within that fund. The cost of the salvinia treatment was just horrible. They [TPWD] took the program over, because these funds just went down so rapidly that CVND just could not do it.”
Now that the restricted funds will be released back to CVND to be used for other purposes, Hill said they’ll do what they can to help maintain the lake.
“I’m trying to explore getting some money from the feds,” he said. “Hopefully we can get something going with that to maybe get some of these projects that we need to have done taken care of as soon as possible.
“We don’t want anybody to get hurt trying to enjoy Caddo Lake,” said Hill.
He thanked the county for its continued support of CVND.
“It’s very important to us,” said Hill. “We don’t have a large budget, so we’re trying to make every dollar count. It will help us.”