Caddo Lake State Park in Karnack hosted a couple of days of free and enjoyable events as part of their “Caddo Homecoming” celebration. The celebration took place over this past weekend. The park commemorated the 100th anniversary of the Texas State Park System.
“I think we had a great turnout,” said Daniel Rios, Caddo Lake State Park Assistant Superintendent.
“We had several people come out for all of our event days.”
Caddo State Park protects and serves Texas’ natural and cultural resources while also offering outdoor recreational opportunities for the future generation.
Caddo Lake employees organized the three-day event, but it drew assistance from numerous other organizations outside of the park. Families with chairs and blankets camped out in front of the recreation center to watch the 1987 film “Harry and the Hendersons.” Park workers aim to provide additional movies in the park in the future. Moviegoers received complimentary popcorn, and Kona Ice and Neely’s food trucks served snow cones and BBQ. To the surprise of the spectators, a costumed “Bigfoot” made an appearance.
On Saturday, guests canoed through the Big Cypress Bayou’s Spanish moss-draped cypress trees. “Our canoe event was probably one of the busier events,” Rios said. “The canoes were constantly in and out all day.”
Throughout the weekend, park rangers escorted visitors between events. Some guests would spend the day fishing on the lake’s shores. Throughout the park, there were activity stations for painting, games, and presentations on park animals. All day Saturday, park rangers assisted tourists, controlled traffic and guided hikes. Some visitors traveled from as far as Dallas to celebrate the park.
Saturday concluded with a traditional “sock hop dance” in the recreation center. In the 1950s and 1960s, teenagers would remove their shoes and dance in their socks on the hardwood floors of local gymnasiums. At Caddo Lake, about 75 people danced to 1960s music with their shoes off. The majority of weekend activities were things that visitors can enjoy every day. “We were really just trying to show off what Caddo Lake State Park has to offer,” said Rios.
The park’s next big event will be “S’mores Day” on May 13. A guest can secure entry by purchasing a day pass. People are going to able to cook S’mores. Caddo Lake hopes to have a new group fire pit ready by this time. “It’s going to be kind of a CCC (Civilian Conservation Courts)-inspired fire pit that was put together by our park employees and designed by our historical services in Austin,” said Rios. Caddo Lake is a CCC park, which means they must build infrastructure using native stones, wood, and materials. This is one of the 100 year commemoration activities taking place in Texas State Parks this year.