KARNACK — Local nonprofits and interest groups rallied Thursday to commemorate the anniversary of the Caddo Lake National Wildlife Refuge, inviting the public to indulge in all the tranquil sights and sounds the local resource has to offer.
“It’s a beautiful place,” said Bert West, of Jefferson.
The now retired head basketball coach of East Texas Baptist University journeyed to the site on his motorcycle Thursday to check out any volunteer opportunities available to help maintain the nature-based gem.
“I think it’s a real treasure for our area,” said West. “I think sometimes people that live away from here hear about it and are more inquisitive. (Local) people don’t come and visit as much they should, but you can come out here and be alone.
“You can come out here and enjoy nature and some privacy and solitude and just kind of commune with nature and God,” West beamed.
West said he’s really enjoyed the hiking trails the refuge has to offer.
“It’s neat,” he said. “It’s fun.
“You just kind of get away from any bad news,” he said of how he feels while at the refuge. “It’s all good news out there.”
The establishment opened Sept. 26, 2009 at the former Longhorn Army Ammunition Plant, located in Karnack. The purpose was to manage, conserve, and protect migratory birds and other fish and wildlife, said Laura-Ashley Overdyke, executive director of the Caddo Lake Institute, which is housed at the refuge.
“In 1997, the decommissioning of the Longhorn Army Ammunition Plant allowed the Caddo Lake Institute to lease significant lands at the plant to prove the ecological value of the site,” she said. “That resulted in an agreement for the transfer of ownership from the U.S. Army to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, creating the overlay Caddo Lake National Wildlife Refuge on October 19, 2000. The plant has been gradually conveyed to USFWS as clean-up of the contamination of the areas of the lands were used by the Army of manufacturing explosives, and other munitions are completed.”
Special Acknowledgements
Overdyke said the opening of the refuge was all made possible through a collaborative effort of local, state and federal officials as well as local nonprofits and residents.
“It took a lot of people at the local level, the state level and at the federal level to make this a reality,” she said Thursday.
“And I know that it was years of persistent work by my predecessors, so I did want to honor them today,” she added.
Overdyke acknowledged Dwight Shellman, Caddo Lake Institute’s first executive director and co-founder, for his leading role in the installation of the refuge.
Shellman, who co-founded CLI with famed musician Don Henley, served as president of the institute from 1993 to 2006 and was instrumental in Caddo Lake being designated as a Ramsar Wetlands of International Importance.
The attorney, public servant, civic activist, and environmentalist spearheaded efforts to create the Caddo Lake National Wildlife Refuge, for which he received the Citizen’s Service Award from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.
“He leased land from the government in 1997,” explained Overdyke. “He started leasing land in 1997 and it took another 12 years for it to be open to the public; so the persistence of people to get this done was strong.
“We had some great support from former (U.S. Senator) Kay Bailey Hutchison; and now the public has a resource,” Overdyke said.
The site is even attracting hunters, which is a rare opportunity, she indicated.
“For a lot of places, it’s very expensive to get a hunting lease,” said Overdyke. Thus, “it’s special to have a place that the public can have access.
“But all times of the year there’s something out here that’s interesting to do,” she said. “We’re just thrilled. We can’t believe (how) time flies.”
Activities Offered
Open dawn to dusk, the public has access to: a 6-mile auto tour route, and many more miles of road suitable for cycling; six hiking trails providing over 10 miles of trail; and nine miles of horseback trails.
“It’s a special treat to get to ride nine miles of horse trail,” Overdyke said, noting it was grandfathered in.
The public also has access to multiple bird blinds; the Visitor Center; Starr Ranch Pavilion; and a boat ramp for canoes and kayaks. The refuge also hosts white-tailed deer hunts and feral hog hunts. Included are opportunities for youths and hunters with disabilities.
In addition to educational exhibits, the Visitor Center offers a bird sighting kiosk for guests to record their viewings. As of Thursday, the last recording was of a bald Eagle and a white pelican on Sept. 15.
Overdyke is proud to be a part of such a valuable resource that helps preserve nature.
“I think that this place was a wonderful opportunity to preserve some of the best bottomland hardwoods that are left in the country and to allow wildlife to have a place to kind of come back and also to protect some land around the shores of Caddo Lake,” she said.
In addition to CLI, other agencies housed at the refuge’s headquarters building include the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department. CLI also shares office space with various nonprofits, including the Friends of Caddo Lake National Wildlife Refuge, Greater Caddo Lake Association of Texas, Greater Caddo Lake Association of Louisiana, Master Naturalists, Caddo Lake Institute, Caddo Biocontrol Alliance and the Restoration Advisory Board.
“It’s kind of unique to have federal, state, and nonprofit all under one roof because I think everybody have the same mission, which is really to preserve Caddo for generations to come,” said Overdyke.
For more about visiting the refuge: https://www.fws.gov/refuge/caddo_lake/. For more about how to volunteer to help at the refuge: http://caddofriends.com/ or the Texas Master Naturalists at https://txmn.org/cypress/. For more about the cleanup at LHAAP: http://www.longhornaap.com/. For more about the Caddo Lake Institute: www.caddolakeinstitute.org.