The Caddo Lake National Wildlife Refuge (CLNWR) Trail-of-the-Month for April is Hope Cemetery Trail. On April 30, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., volunteers with the Cypress Basin Chapter of Texas Master Naturalists (CBTMN) will be at the Visitor Center and at Hope Cemetery trail to welcome community members, give them a map, help them get oriented to the refuge and even walk the trails with them if requested.
At the trailhead you will see interesting structures of Production Area #1 of the former Longhorn Army Ammunition Plant. One of these structures has been a resting site for bats.
Across the street is a gently sloped trail leading to Hope Cemetery 2 at the top about .5mi from the trail head. There will be volunteers at each location to speak with you about those features.
The Hope Cemetery Trail is about 1 mile long.
On May 28, Starr Ranch Trail will be the featured as Trail-of-the-Month.
Admission to the CLNWR is free. You can contact Cypress Basin TMN at cypressbasintmn@gmail.com or http://txmn.org/cypress/ or https://www.facebook.com/CypressBasinChapterTMN/