UNCERTAIN — The annual Uncertain Floating Christmas Parade will return to the waters of Caddo Lake this holiday season.
Parade Organizer Shirley Moore, who brought back the floating parade in 2017 after a decade hiatus, said this year’s parade is set for 2 p.m. on Dec. 19.
The town’s Christmas parade, which puts a literal meaning to the word parade “float,” has hosted the festive floating parade each Christmas season since its triumphant return in 2017.
Moore, a long-time Uncertain resident, moved back to the town in 2017 and immediately went to work bringing the popular floating Christmas parade back.
“I started asking around town about the Christmas parade and people said we didn’t have it anymore but nobody really knew why. I decided to pick up the ball and run with it so we’re bringing back the floating Christmas parade for the first time this year after a 10 year hiatus,” Moore said in 2017.
The parade, which has boat owners dress up their boats in Christmas lights and decorations, was always a big hit in the town, Moore said.
“Our parade is unique because it’s on the water for one and because the town here is all one big family,” Moore said. “Everybody knows everybody and we all enjoy being together, having fun, watching the parade and having that connection to Caddo Lake.”
There is no cost to participate in the parade, Moore said anyone wanting to join the floating line up is welcome to meet at the Bradley Canal Bridge/ Cypress Village at 1:30 p.m. on Dec. 19 with their decorated boat and grab a spot in line. The parade will begin at 2 p.m.