A day of adventure is in store as the Commemorative Air Force Lone Star Wing hosts a public ride day, Saturday, offering a fun flight on its historic open cockpit plane.
“The event is two-fold — to help our nonprofit and give back to the community and get people out of the house,” said CAF Lone Star Wing member, Travis Keeney.
The special ride day event will be Saturday, May 23, as well as May 30, at the Harrison County Airport.
Rides on the WWII biplane trainer, known as the Boeing PT-17 Stearman, will be available at a special discounted rate of $150 for 20 minutes of time in the air.
The price includes a journey over Marshall and the surrounding area as well as pictures with the aircraft, and memories that are sure to last a lifetime, organizers said.
Donations and proceeds from the ride will benefit the Marshall/Harrison County-based Lone Star Wing, which is a nonprofit 501C3 organization that’s dedicated to preserving and teaching WWII history.
One of the oldest units in the CAF, the Lone Star Wing maintains and operates the historic Stearman in support of the CAF mission, which is to educate, inspire and honor the history of aviation through flight and living history experiences.
“Because we’re nonprofit, the last three months the air shows had to be cancelled (due to the global COVID-19 pandemic),” Keeney shared.
Thus, “it’s to help us and be a reward to the local community, (inviting them) to enjoy the fresh air and give a ride over their house, if they want to,” he said.
Both ride day events will begin at 9 a.m. and last throughout the day until participation ceases.
Signups are available online on the group’s website at lonestarwing.org, or by calling (903) 702-5353. More information can also be found on the “Commemorative Air Force Lone Star Wing” Facebook page.
Keeney noted that sanitation measures have been put in place to provide for a safe flight day in light of the global coronavirus outbreak.
“We have a very well defined procedure in place to keep everyone safe,” said Keeney.
“We have volunteers that are wearing safety gear, masks and gloves and the plane will be sanitized after every rider,” he informed. “We’ve pulled out all the stops to make it a safe, fun, enjoyable event.”
Keeney said attendees can park at the old terminal and walk to the Lone Star Wing headquarters, located on the grounds in front of the Twin Beech static display aircraft that is atop of the steel pole. Or they can drive in the gate that is just past the Republican Industries cabinet factory on Airport Road to get to the event.
He invites all from near and far to attend.
“Come out and enjoy an exhilarating ride in a pristine, well-maintained, safe and historic aircraft that saw duty training the greatest generation,” Keeney encouraged. “We all need an excuse to get out of the house and get some fresh air, and I can assure you won’t forget this experience!”