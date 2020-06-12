HALLSVILLE — Cajun Tex Restaurants of Hallsville and Marshall got a rematch to see who could collect the most donated food and fans on Thursday, all in an effort to help the local charities in both cities through UpliftETX.
Coming out the winner, Cajun Tex Hallsville collected dozens upon dozens of canned goods and fans during the Fans & Cans competition. The collected goods from Cajun Tex Hallsville will be donated to the Hallsville Outreach Center which feeds and clothes Hallsville area families.
Cajun Tex Marshall also managed to collect dozens of canned goods and fans on Thursday which will all go to benefit Mission Marshall which assists Marshall residents in need with food, clothing, and other financial needs.
Cajun Tex owners of Johnny and Donna Horne also donated 10 percent of their proceeds from both restaurant locations on Thursday to the UpliftETX organization which seeks to assist East Texas families during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Patrons to the restaurants on Thursday also got a chance to try out their new Summer Seafood menu with special $5 catfish poboy sandwiches and free fries with two canned good donations.
The Summer Seafood menu also features soft shell crab burgers, soft shell crab plates, lobster and crab rolls, lobster and crab salads, snow crabs, boiled shrimp and shrimp and soft shell crab pasta.
To learn more about Cajun Tex Restaurants in Marshall and Hallsville, visit their Facebook pages at https://www.facebook.com/Cajun-Tex-Marshall-122687900368/ and https://www.facebook.com/Cajun-Tex-Hallsville-985113131684914/ , respectively.
To learn more about UpliftETX and how to help, visit their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/UpLiftETX