The first planned volunteer work day for the city of Marshall’s annual Wonderland of Lights festival will take place today from 8:30 a.m. to noon at the Marshall Convention Center.
According to Main Street Manager Lacy Burson, the event was originally planned for a different location but has been moved to the Convention Center instead at 1140 Bell St. in Marshall.
Volunteers will help city staff members go through Wonderland of Lights decorations, including items for Santa’s Village, strings of lights and more. The goal is to have more people to make the work of going through and evaluating all of the holiday decorations easier.
Wonderland of Lights coordinators, including Burson, are also looking for those who would be interested in volunteering for the festival itself this year.
Volunteers assist with running Santa’s Village, the welcome booth, the skate rink (along with paid city staff), and more for each night of the festival.
The full preliminary schedule for the festival has also been released by the city, and is available to the community at www.marshalltexas.net/DocumentCenter/View/2388. The opening ceremony for this year’s festival is scheduled for Nov. 22 at 5:30 p.m. in downtown Marshall at the historical Harrison County courthouse.
For more information on volunteer opportunities regarding Wonderland of Lights, community members can contact Burson at (903) 934-7902 or at Burson.Lacy@marshalltexas.net.