JEFFERSON — Jefferson police, along with Marion County authorities, have captured a man wanted in connection with the Camp County murder of 21-year-old Makayla Goodson, who was found dead Saturday, Nov. 6.
Tyrek Neal, 23, of Daingerfield was arrested Tuesday night on an arrest warrant out of Camp County for homicide and taken into custody without incident, Jefferson Police Chief Florentino Perez said.
“Neal’s arrest is associated with an active homicide investigation out of Camp County,” said Perez. “This has been a collaborated effort with Jefferson ISD Police Department, Marion County Sheriff’s Office, Camp County Sheriff’s Office, Texas Parks and Wildlife and Texas DPS.”
Camp County media outlets reported that 21-year-old Goodson was found dead with numerous gunshot wounds on Saturday.
“According to Sheriff John Cortelyou, on Saturday (Nov. 6) around noon, the Camp County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call from a man who found his girlfriend shot numerous times in a residence,” KETK reported. “Cortelyou said that it is believed that the shooting occurred late Friday night or early Saturday morning.
The shooting is an ongoing investigation by the Camp County Sheriff’s Office and the Texas Rangers.