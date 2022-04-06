The patent infringement trial of global biotechnology company Seagen against Japanese pharmaceutical corporation Daiichi Sankyo Co. kicked off this week in Marshall’s federal court over a revolutionary cancer drug technology designed to kill cancer cells.
“Seagen is an industry leader in antibody-drug conjugate (ADC technology),” explained the plaintiff’s attorney Wesley Hill, of Longview-based Ward, Smith & Hill PLLC. “Seagen pioneered a new and unique way to harness antibodies to develop chemotherapy medicine directly to cancer cells.”
“We’re talking about special antibody drugs,” said Hill, explaining how ADCs are specialized cancer treatments that use a “linker” to attach chemotherapeutic drugs to an antibody.
“You are the first body to hear the other story,” the defendant’s lawyer, Mark Mann, of the Henderson law firm Mann Tindel & Thompson, told jurors in his opening statements.
In the case, Seagen, based in Bothell, Washington, filed suit against Daiichi on Oct. 19, 2020, claiming that the defendant makes, imports into, offers for sale and sells in the United States an ADC metastatic breast cancer therapy called Enhertu that infringes the technology in the patent-in-suit.
Seagen is seeking up to $41.8 million in damages in the case. The total is based on the $522 million in sales that Daiichi has made from the accused product, Enhertu.
“That comes to an 8 percent royalty,” said Hill.
Plaintiff’s Opening
For the plaintiff, Hill told jurors they will hear from Seagen’s patent inventor, Dr. Peter Senter, who came to testify in the case.
“Seagen’s technology was developed by a team led by Dr. Peter Senter,” said Hill. “What they invented was a new and flexible way to connect that chemotherapy drug to that antibody so that it remained in that antibody and inactive until it reached that cancer cell.”
“What Dr. Senter and his team worked on was a way to (attach) that antibody to that drug using a linker,” said Hill.
“Dr. Senter will tell you about his team’s innovation on this cutting edge cancer treatment,” said Hill.
He said the invention provided a foundation to what the industry calls targeted drug deliveries.
According to the lawsuit, when Seagen began developing this technology, most chemotherapeutic drugs for cancer were not targeted, resulting in the delivery of treatments throughout the patient’s body and causing significant adverse side effects.
“Since then, Seagen’s pioneering innovations in the field of antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), a type of therapy that directly targets chemotherapeutic drugs to cancer cells, have helped establish ADCs as an important pillar of cancer therapy,” the lawsuit states. “The antibody in an ADC targets receptors on the surface of a cancer cell. The targeted cell then internalizes the ADC, releasing the ADC’s chemotherapeutic drug to kill the cancer cell. This technology is cutting edge. To date, only nine ADCs have been approved by the FDA.”
“By targeting to the cancer cells and (tying) it up with the Seagen technology, you’re able to get rid of the cancer cells,” said Hill. “Ultimately what this drug does is it kills cancer cells, which is the objective of Seagen.”
In the suit, the plaintiff claims that the defendant, Daiichi, began infringing on their patented invention following a failed collaboration between the two parties.
Giving a timeline, Hill said, in 2005, Daiichi reached out to Seagen to seek to learn the patented technology and collaborate.
“Seagen agreed to that collaboration in 2006,” said Hill. “From 2006 to 2015, Seagen collaborated and shared with Daiichi its ADC technology and know-how.”
Hill said the defendant ended that collaboration in April 2015. He said eight months later, in December 2015, Daiichi ended up announcing clinical trials for a new ADC, Enhertu, which is the accused product-in-suit.
“Daiichi could’ve gone away from an ADC; they didn’t,” said Hill. “For some reason, they went the route of Seagen, using cysteine conjugation and tetrapeptide.”
The lawsuit states that although the Seagen’s patent-in-suit issued in October 2020, the defendant has been aware of one or more parent applications of the patent since at least 2008.
“We contend that Daiichi is willfully (trespassing) on Seagen’s patent rights,” said Hill.
Defendant’s Opening
In his opening statements, the defendant’s attorney Mark Mann, argued that Seagen doesn’t have an FDA-approved product. He said, in fact, the defendant’s product, Enhertu, was being used in patients before the 2019 filing of Seagen’s patent application.
“It was developed and approved December 2015,” Mann said of Enhertu.
“The discussions had been taking place in 2014 and 2015 about this product, but announced in San Diego December 2015” he said.
“What happened was Seagen got a chance to see that (at a conference) and decided they needed to go try to get a patent and relate it to (Daiichi’s product),” Mann argued.
He said prior to obtaining a patent, Seagen attempted to partner with the defendant in January 2016 and in May 2018.
“(In) 2019, Seagen files for application of (the patent-in-suit),” said Mann. Mann said the patent was issued in October 2020, and Seagen immediately filed the lawsuit.
He further argued that a GF-based tetrapeptide is what’s in Daiichi’s product.
“That’s our product that is in Enhertu years before this collaboration took place or before they came up with this patent application,” Mann contended.
Mann said the defendant markets its product as one that makes breast cancer women go from “hopeless to hopeful.”
“It is late stage breast cancer treatment where there was no hope,” said Mann. “It gives them the ability to live a longer life, and it’s also been approved for stomach cancer.”
Mann said jurors will hear from Hiroyuki Naito, the inventor of Enhertu. He said Dr. Glenn Gormley, who led the team that made Enhertu available to patients, will also testify in the case.
Referring to the failed collaboration between the plaintiff and defendant, Mann said the two parties tried to come together to develop new auristatin drugs – not Enhertu.
“They were too toxic in animals,” he said of the auristatin drugs. ‘We couldn’t even test on humans because the medication was too toxic.”
“I believe that you’re not going to find we infringed; we already had a patent out,” said Mann.
The case continues today in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Texas-Marshall Division, with U.S. District Chief Judge Rodney Gilstrap presiding.