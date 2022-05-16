The Greater Marshall Chamber of Commerce recently welcomed Candance Health Wellness and More LLC, celebrating with a special ribbon cutting and presentation of the chamber key.
“We are so excited that you chose to make Marshall your home for your business in Harrison County, and we’re glad that you’re here,” Chamber Board Chair John Oswalt told owner and operator Candance Pierce during the presentation.
“We’d like to present you this key to the chamber,” said Oswalt. “Although it doesn’t open up any doors in Marshall to anything, it does open the doors to our hearts and the relationships that we can help provide you to support your business and make you successful in your endeavors,” he said.
Executive Director Stacia Runnels also welcomed the new health and wellness business to the area.
“If there’s one thing we know, if we don’t take care of ourselves, we’re not good to anybody,” said Runnels as she invited owner Candance Pierce to share what the business, located at 112 N. Lafayette St., has to offer.
At Candance Health Wellness and More LLC, Pierce offers an assortment of herbal teas, weight loss and weight gain products, detox products, skin care products, healing crystals, personal hygiene products, ionic foot detox, essential oils, bath bombs and more. Pierce, who is also a professional body contour specialist, also offers body contouring as well as Yoni steams, in which she is also certified.
As an herbalist, Pierce noted that she dabbles in nutrition and all things natural to help heal and support the body.
She said she began her own health and wellness journey after a bout with illness that left her immobile and left doctors perplexed on the cause.
“I got started just kind of studying. I really just needed it myself,” Pierce said of the impetus for her journey.
“I went down and got a little sick; I wasn’t walking and it was kind of hard to get a diagnosis. So I just kind of had to educate myself and bring myself back to walking on my products — sea moss gel, B12 and everything — just to be walking again,” she said.
“With the sea moss gel, it gives you vitamins and nutrients that you need to survive. It did keep me going,” shared Pierce. “What it does is it eats up the mucus that’s in you, and viruses cannot thrive without mucus. And not only was I not walking, I couldn’t eat for a month; I couldn’t eat anything; I couldn’t drink anything. I was going to the hospital and basically all they could do for me was give me an IV to rehydrate me and keep me hydrated, so this is basically what I had to survive off of.”
In addition to natural products, she also tapped into her spirituality, relying on the healing properties associated with crystal jewelry.
“I did use my crystal jewelry and kind of got into researching and well ok... this is for this let me try this, and just started seeing it and making a change,” shared Pierce.
“I will tell you that the herbs and the crystals and everything really have changed my life,” she said. “I do see a new me; I’ve seen me grow into a person that I didn’t think that I would be standing before you.
“It’s just something magical about it; it’s just something spiritual about it,” Pierce said of taking care of the mind, body and soul naturally.
“I do believe that it is us getting back to our roots,” she said. “It is stuff that we can do naturally to heal ourselves.”
As a result of her research and personal testimony, Pierce’s business began to grow with many turning to her for recommendations during the height of the global COVID-19 pandemic.
“With all the sickness and everything and how it kind of grew was with COVID,” she said of her business. “A lot of people reached out to me, and said: ‘Hey, what can I do?’”
“I know that the sea moss gel helped them retain their taste and smell back and it kind of brought people around to actually trying what we’ve been trying to get them to take for years,” said Pierce, noting how sea moss offers a multitude of potential health benefits when converted to a gel.
Seeing fruitful results, customers became more interested in the health and wellness offerings, and how to combat physical issues from a natural standpoint.
“They started leaning towards it…and (asking) what else do you have?” said Pierce. “Well, we have the mullein leaf for the respiratory; and it just kind of grew from there.”
She’s now known as the go-to herbalist in Marshall.
“So now people call me and say: ‘Hey, we heard that you were the herbalist in Marshall... can you tell us (what’s helpful),’” said Pierce. “So it kind of grew because I did start at home, and I was selling herbs from home, my detox products, weight loss products — it was a lot.”
“So for maybe two to three years I just dibbled and dabbled in a lot of different products — products that make you feel good, not just look good on the outside but they also make you feel good,” said Pierce. “So that was kind of my angle and just worked them until we came into the store.
Joining Pierce at the ribbon cutting were her mother Priscilla Pierce, owner of Soul Palace Restaurant in Marshall; her three daughters; and her spouse.
Candance Health Wellness and More LLC will celebrate with an official grand opening for the public on May 28. The business in conjunction with Pierce’s nonprofit Open Arms Foundation will be awarding a $1,000 scholarship to a college-bound graduating high school senior during the occasion.