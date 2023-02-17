The candidate filing period for city and school elections that will take place in May closes today, Feb. 17.
Here is how to file to run for city and school board elections locally:
Marshall
Three Marshall ISD trustees’ terms are expiring in May: District 5, currently held by Chase Palmer; District 1, currently held by Bettye Fisher; and District 4, currently held by Ted Huffines. Marshall ISD trustees are also meeting today to discuss a potential bond for the May ballot.
To file to run for a place on the Marshall ISD school board, applications may be picked up and filed Mondays through Fridays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., with the final day open until 5 p.m., at the Marshall ISD Administration Building, 1305 E. Pinecrest Drive. Applications for a place on the ballot can be mailed to Jessica Scott, P.O. Box 43, Marshall, TX 75671 or emailed to scottjl@marshallisd.com.
No Marshall City Council terms are up for election this year.
Hallsville
Hallsville ISD has two seats up for election in May: Place 4, currently held by Doug McGarvey, and Place 7, currently held by Dale Haney.
To file to run for a place on the ballot, interested candidates should contact Executive Assistant/Communications Coordinator Gwen Walker or stop by the Hallsville ISD administration building, 311 Willow St. in Hallsville.
The City of Hallsville will not have an election until November 2023.
Waskom
The City of Waskom will have three alderman seats up for election in May. Seats are currently held by Rusty Allbritton, Jimmy Dale Moore and James King. Candidates interested in running for a seat should pick up an application from City Hall and have it turned in by Feb. 17 at 5 p.m.
Waskom ISD will hold an election on May 6 to fill three member-at-large positions on the Waskom ISD Board of Trustees. Filing is open between 7:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at the administration building, 365 School Ave. Applications for a place on the ballot can be dropped off at the admin building, mailed to Waskom ISD, P.O. Box 748, Waskom, TX, faxed to (903), 687-3253 or emailed to rdickinson@waskomisd.net.
Uncertain
The City of Uncertain has three alderman seats up for election in May: Place 1, currently held by Trisha Jones; Place 3, currently held by Annette Dukes; and Place 5, currently held by Kristy Bouchey.
Candidates should file their application for a place on the ballot with the city. Forms are available at https://www.sos.texas.gov/elections/forms/pol-sub/ or by contacting the City Secretary at (903) 930-4034.
The deadline to file for office is by 5 p.m. Feb. 17. Candidates must be at least 18 years old, a resident of Texas for a minimum of one year before the Feb. 17 filing deadline, a resident of the City of Uncertain for a minimum of six months prior to Election Day, and be a registered voter in Uncertain by the filing deadline.
Jefferson
Two board of trustee seats are up for the May 6 election for Jefferson ISD. The places up for election on the ballot are Place 4, currently held by Leah Cooper, who serves as school board president; and Place 5, currently held by School Board Secretary Kevin Godfrey.
Applications may be picked up from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday, at the administration office, located at 1600 MLK Drive in Jefferson. Applications are also available online at jeffersonisd.org.
The City of Jefferson has three wards, and one seat in each ward is up for election this year: Ward 1, currently held by Jim Finstrom; Ward 3 (formerly Ward 2 before redistricting), currently held by Robin Moore; and Ward 1 (formerly Ward 3 before redistricting), currently held by Richard Turner.
An application to run for office on the City of Jefferson election ballot may be filed from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Feb. 17, at the city of Jefferson office, located at 305 E. Austin St. in Jefferson. Applications may be mailed to the same location, 305 E. Austin St., Jefferson, Texas 75657. Applications may also be emailed to mboyd@cityhallofjefferson.com.
No Elections
Harleton, Karnack and Elysian Fields ISDs do not have elections in May.