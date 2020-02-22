Candidates across East Texas have thrown their names in the hat for upcoming school board and city seats for the May 2 elections.
Filing ended Feb. 15 and here’s a look at who is in the running to seek seats on area school boards and city council spots.
Early voting will kick off from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., starting April 20 through April 24; and from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. April 27 and April 28.
For a full list of each precinct’s early voting polling locations, visit the Harrison County Elections Office website at http://harrisoncountytexas.org/elections/
Hallsville ISD
Hallsville ISD has two trustee seats up for grabs this May, including the Place 2 seat held by incumbent trustee Doug McGarvey who is running unopposed.
The Place 7 seat is currently held by incumbent trustee Dale Haney, and he is being challenged by newcomer John Craig.
Marshall ISD
Marshall ISD has four of its trustee seats up for re-election this May, and each incumbent trustee in those seats is running unopposed.
District 1 incumbent Bettye Fisher, District 4 incumbent Ted Huffhines, District 5 incumbent Chase Palmer have all filed for re-election. Dstrict 2 incumbent Rudy Medina has also filed to finish up the two year term from his appointment.
Jefferson ISD
Jefferson ISD has two trustee seats up for election this May, including Place 4 seat held by incumbent Leah Cooper who is running unopposed.
The district’s Place 5 seat, currently held by incumbent Kevin Godfrey, has drawn a challenger with Tolesia Smith Davis having filed for the seat as well.
City of Jefferson
In the city of Jefferson, Mayor Charles “Bubba” Haggard announced on Thursday he will not seek re-election following a dispute with the city council. Three newcomers have filed to run for the mayoral seat, including Rob Baker, Hollis Shadden and Hattie Hackler.
On the Jefferson city council, incumbent David Westbrook has filed unopposed for re-election to the Ward 1 seat. The Ward 2 seat has drawn a challenge between three newcomers including Gary Amburn, Jamey Parsons and Robin Moore. The Ward 3 seat has a challenge between two newcomers Ted Dickson and Hugh Lewis.
Waskom ISD
Waskom ISD has three at-large trustee seats up for this election, and four candidates have filed to run for those seats. The top three vote getting candidates will be elected.
The four candidates are newcomers Alvin James Luster, Jr. and Michael J. Allwhite, incumbents Shanta Bates Chatman and Oscar Garcia.