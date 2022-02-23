As of Friday, which marked the end of the candidate filing period for the upcoming school board and city council elections, some incumbents and new faces are set to appear on the ballots.
Several upcoming Harrison County-area school districts and cities are set to host school board trustee elections, Jefferson City Council and mayoral elections in the upcoming May election.
Here’s a list of candidates for the upcoming May election by school district and the City of Jefferson. Elysian Fields ISD, Karnack ISD and Harleton ISD hold school board elections in November, along with the City of Hallsville.
Marshall ISD
At Marshall ISD, Secretary to the Board of Trustees Jessica Scott said Friday one newcomer and one incumbent had filed to run.
Newcomer Lee Lewis has filed to run for the District 3 trustee seat, which is currently held by Helen Warwick. Warwick did not file to run for re-election.
District 2 Trustee incumbent Rudy Medina filed to run unopposed for re-election of his seat.
City of Jefferson
Jefferson Mayor Rob Baker failed to draw an opponent for the city’s mayoral election, as he was the only candidate to file. This will mark Baker’s second term as mayor.
The alderman seats on the ballot this spring will include the Ward 1 seat currently held by David Westbrook, the Ward 2 seat currently held by Jamey Parsons and the Ward 3 seat currently held by Ted Dickson.
Candidates on the ballots for Ward 1 will be Michelle Fox-Davis and Hollis Shadden. On the Ward 2 ballot will be incumbent Parsons and candidate Will Thomas. On the Ward 3 ballot will be April Taylor Johnson and India Stanberry.
Hallsville ISD
At Hallsville ISD, both incumbent trustees have filed for re-election for their seats.
Place 1 incumbent Shane Goswick and Place 6 incumbent Troy Crafton both filed and will run unopposed.
Waskom ISD
At Waskom ISD, one incumbent and three candidates filed to fill the two at-large seats that will sit on the May ballot.
The two at large seats that will be on the upcoming ballot are currently held by trustee incumbents President Dane Loyd and Vice President Jacob Speight.
Loyd filed for re-election, along with candidates Linda Bond, Jarrad Maxwell and Danny Cox.
Jefferson ISD
At Jefferson ISD, the district has three seats that will be up for the 2022 spring elections, including the Place 1 seat currently held by Jason Bonner, the Place 2 seat currently held by Kent Thigpen and the Place 3 seat currently held by Bobby Langbartels.
Incumbent Bonner filed unopposed for his seat, and newcomers Kristen Johnson and Jason Cooner filed for the Place 2 seat. Newcomer Joey Romano filed unopposed for the Place 3 seat.