The outbreak of the COVID-19 virus has affected every aspect of most community members day-to-day lives. For candidates in the upcoming election for city commission, this includes running and operating a campaign during extremely uncertain times.
The election is currently scheduled for May 2, but with the virus outbreak and regulations regarding large gatherings and social distancing many states are pushing elections to a later date.
On March 27 the Marshall City Commission discussed pushing back its own election date, and planned to vote on that decision at the April 9 meeting.
The group discussed moving the election to November, or the possibility of hosting it earlier in June or July.
With another week of uncertainty planned before the official vote next Thursday, candidates for the open district seats in the commission are finding their ability to campaign limited to almost nothing.
The full list of candidates are: Leo Morris and Jeffery Henderson for the special called election in District 2, Amanda Abraham and Patricia Hightower-Brooks for the District 6 election and Micah Fenton and Robert Wood for the District 7 election.
“My campaign is really at a standstill, there are just too many things that I cannot do right now,” Abraham said.
Most candidates agreed that with new social distancing orders in place door to door campaigning, which would be their main and preferred method of campaigning, is impossible, and socially irresponsible.
“ I am trying to be respectful and keep the community safe by not really talking to people face to face, but I feel like that is always the best way to connect with people so it’s been hard,” Fenton said.
While putting up campaign signs is still a possibility, as well as calling and emailing voters, most candidates have expressed caution in putting too much effort into campaigning when they are not sure when the election will be taking place.
“A big part of what I do is letting people know when the election is and helping them register and to vote,” Morris said. “I cannot do that when I can’t even put on my signs when the election will take place.”
Fenton expressed frustration in the city waiting so long to determine whether the election will be pushed back. If commissioners do not vote to push the election in May back further in the year on April 9, candidates will only have 10 days between then and when early voting would open up.
The question of whether or not the city has the power to hold an election in June or July is still uncertain, but Abraham and Henderson both agreed that if it were possible, and safe to do so, that is when they preferred to hold the election.
“Really it is whatever is in the best case for public safety,” Henderson said. “I have still been trying to get people to prepare to vote, but I have been encouraging them to do mail in ballots. I just can’t justify encouraging people to go to the poles at a time like this. Frankly, if I did, it would be irresponsible.”
Fenton said he would like to see the election just pushed back to November.
“We don’t know what will happen, but we do know that there are many other more important things to worry about. Not to say the election is not important, because it is, but we have a serious and immediate situation we are dealing with right now that needs our attention,” Fenton said.
All candidates expressed concern for the safety and health of the city above concern for their own campaigns.
“It is serious, and it is important, and I am okay with waiting however long we need to ensure the people of this city are safe and stay healthy,” Abraham said.
Morris, who is also serving as the interim commissioner for District 2 until the election is held, stated that he will do what he can to ensure the election is held according to state regulations and in the best interest of public safety.
“Although the campaign is difficult, my singular concern is that of the health and welfare of the citizens of Marshall Texas and this nation. May God help us through this coronavirus crisis,” Morris said.
The city charter amendments are also scheduled to be on the ballot.