FROM STAFF REPORTS
East Texas area school districts and cities have seen several candidates mark their names for the ballot for the upcoming May 2 elections.
With filing opening up on Jan. 15 and ending by 5 p.m. on Feb. 14, several East Texans have already thrown their names in the hat for area seats.
For those looking to vote, voter registration must be completed by April 2 to participate in the May 2 election. The first day of early voting will begin on April 20 and end on April 28. Election day voting will run from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on May 2.
City of Marshall
The Marshall City Commission will have four seats open for the upcoming election on May 2 with three new candidates filing for the seats so far.
Open seats are for districts 5, 6, 7 and 2.
Amanda Abraham filed for the District 6 seat, Micah Fenton filed for District 7 and Leo Morris for District 2.
Current commissioners for districts 5, 6 and 7 are Commissioner Vernia Calhoun, Commissioner Doug Lewis and Commissioner Larry Hurta respectively. District 2 currently remains open due to the unexpected illness and eventual death of former commissioner Gail Beil.
Calhoun said that she picked up her candidate packet Tuesday and plans to rerun for her position.
Lewis however stated that he will not be seeking reelection in May.
“When I started I only had one child and now we have two, that and working a full time job makes holding the position hard,” Lewis said.
He said that he hopes to continue to serve the city of Marshall in a different way, and would consider rerunning for the commission when is children grow older.
“I am so grateful for my four years with the commission,” Lewis said.
Hurta did not respond by press time and has not publicly confirmed or denied his interest in rerunning for his position.
City of Jefferson
City of Jefferson Incumbent Mayor Bubba Haggard’s seat is up for election this May 2 though he has yet to file for the seat. Alderman seats for Ward 1, Ward 2 and Ward 3 are currently up for election. Newcomer and retired Jefferson Police Chief Gary Amburn has filed for the Ward 2 open seat, along with fellow newcomer Jamey Parsons. Incumbent Ward 1 Alderman David Westbrook has filed for re-election, according to city officials.
City of Waskom
According to City Secretary Tammy Loftin, the position of mayor is up for reelection and the seats of two aldermen Tommy Philpot and Michael Phillips. Philpot and Phillips has announced their intent to file for reelection, Loftin said.
The last day to turn in applications is 5 p.m., Feb. 14, at City Hall.
City of Uncertain
For the city of Uncertain there are three city council positions open and as of presstime, no one has filed for the seats.
Marshall ISD
For Marshall ISD, three trustee seats are on the ballot, District 1 seat currently filled by incumbent Bettye Fisher, District 4 seat currently filled by incumbent Ted Huffines, District 5 seat currently filled by Chase Palmer and District 2 seat currently filled by appointee Rudy Medina.
All four have filed to run for re-election, according to school officials.
Hallsville ISD
Incumbent trustees for Place 7 Dale Haney and Place 2 Doug McGarvey have filed applications to run for re-election of their seats, school officials said.
Jefferson ISD
Incumbent trustees Seat 4 Leah Cooper and Seat 5 Kevin Godfrey have filed for re-election of their seats, district officials said.
Waskom ISD
Waskom ISD has three at-large trustee seats up for grabs in May, including two seats held by incumbent trustees Shanta Chatman and Oscar Garcia. Garcia and Chatman have both filed for re-election, along with former Waskom ISD trustee Michael Allwhite.