The race for the U.S. Senate Texas seat is heating up with several candidates making it official.
The seat is currently held by Republican John Cornyn, who was first elected in 2002.
On Monday, Chris Bell, a former Congressman and lawyer out of Houston, filed as a challenger on the Democratic Primary ticket.
Royce West, who is a State Senator and attorney out of Dallas, made his filing official on the Democratic ballot last Friday, Nov. 22.
Jack Daniel Foster Jr., a teacher from Baytown, filed last Wednesday, Nov. 20.
For the Republican Party Primary, business owner Dwayne Stovall, who worked in the oil industry and owns a bridge construction company, filed on Nov. 19.
Mark Yancey, Chairman and CEO of Attacca International, an independent, privately held mergers and acquisitions boutique firm in Dallas, filed on Nov. 12.
COUNTY OFFICES
The 10 spots that are up for grabs in Harrison County include: sheriff, 71st District Judge, tax assessor collector, county commissioner precinct 1, county commissioner precinct 3, all four constable offices and the office of justice of the peace precinct 4.
The local Republican Party Primary has drawn two contested races so far. Pct. 1 Harrison County Commissioner William Hatfield is being challenged by local business owner, Robert Bryan, who is also a former Department Public Safety trooper.
Pct. 3 County Commissioner Phillip Mauldin will face local educator, Rodney Blackwell.
Others who have filed on the Republican Party ticket include incumbents: Sheriff Tom McCool, Tax Assessor Collector Veronica King, Pct. 1 Constable John Hickey Sr., Pct. 4 Constable Darryl Griffin, Pct. 4 JP Nancy George, 71st Judicial District Judge Brad Morin, and Pct. 3 Constable Jim Weatherall.
Local Democratic Party Chair Maxine Golightly reported no candidate filings so far.
STATE
State offices up for election include that of State Representative for House District 9, which is held by Chris Paddie. The Republican incumbent filed for reelection on the first day which was Nov. 9.
House District 9 covers Cass, Marion, Harrison, Panola, Shelby and Sabine Counties.
Deadline for filing is Dec. 9.