JEFFERSON — Twinkling candles cast their glow across traditional Christmas decor in the historic homes on Jefferson’s 37th annual Candlelight Tour of Homes on Thursday.
The tour sparked large groups of visitors to spread out across downtown Jefferson on Thursday as guests lined up in front of each participating house.
Participants toured the historic beauty of some of Jefferson’s most iconic homes on Thursday to see their halls decked with Christmas cheer true to the Victorian era.
The tour runs from 4 to 8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, from 3 to 7 p.m. on Dec. 12 and from 4 to 8 p.m. on Dec. 13 and 14.
Docents offer a guided tour of each historic home on the tour, which includes the Mason-Denton Home, the Claiborne House, the Old Mulberry Inn and the Turner Cottage.
Tickets are $25 each and are non-refundable. For more information or to purchase tickets online, visit www.jeffersoncandlelight.com.
Next up, downtown Jefferson businesses and stores will host their third annual Wassail Walk from 1 to 7 p.m. Saturday. The walk offers visitors a chance to try out and vote on their favorite wassail drink while shopping the downtown Jefferson boutiques and stores. With dozens of shops and stores participating, visitors will enjoy a day of shopping, wassail and Christmas cheer. For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/2471616033072289/