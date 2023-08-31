A local homeowner is devastated but counting her blessings after a car crashed into her Birmingham Road home, totally destroying it, on Sunday.
“The most devastating news that I could have gotten at 10 o’clock last night was that the car that came through there took my house out,” Yolanda Smith shared on a live video on her Facebook page. “Look at my house. My heart is broke. I’m thankful nobody was in the house because they would have been killed. The person that drove their car through my house didn’t get killed. The car was literally on my stove.”
Smith, who has lived in the Dallas-Fort Worth area for the past few years with her adult children due to health issues, said no one was in the home at 1804 Birmingham Road East at the time of the incident. Although she doesn’t reside there anymore, she had been undergoing renovations at the home in hopes to sell it to a prospective buyer.
“My reasoning for not being there is I’m disabled and living with my children in the Dallas-Fort Worth area,” she shared in a telephone interview with The News Messenger. “That’s the reason I wasn’t there because, if not, I would’ve been in that house in the bed. If not, I would’ve been there.”
Smith said police alerted her of the incident and told her that the driver was driving recklessly at a high rate of speed, trying to evade police, when he crashed into her home.
“From what I was told, he was going down Highway 80 (Victory Drive), and he was going quite fast, so the police had seen him, they did a U-turn to get behind him. I’m assuming he discovered them behind him.
“So he turned on Harper Drive. When he turned on Harper Drive, he let the hammer down,” said Smith. “He had to be going 80 to 90 miles per hour. By the time he got to the stop sign, I’m sure he hit brakes, he veered to the left, which veering to the left made him run off the road, hit the telephone pole and made him airborne.
“It made the car bounce into the house,” she was told. “When it bounced into the house, it took out my bathroom, bedroom, closet, laundry room and dining room. And when it landed, he landed in the kitchen on the stove. Part of the tire is on my counter and the other part of the car landed on the stove, dishwasher and into the refrigerator.”
“If somebody was in the house they would’ve been in the bed and they would’ve been dead,” she said.
According to the incident report from the Marshall Police Department, on Sunday, Aug. 27, at approximately 9:20 p.m. an officer observed a vehicle driving an excess of speeding going 62 miles per hour in a 50 miles per hour zone on Victory Drive, just east of Indian Springs Drive.
“(The) officer turned around to perform a traffic stop, he observed the vehicle turn onto Harper Drive and accelerate,” the incident report shows. “(The) officer did not feel it was safe to pursue due to excess speed. (The) officer continued on Harper Drive to intersection with Elysian Fields Drive through the intersection to Birmingham Road. He then observed a large amount of smoke in the air. Subject’s vehicle crashed through a house, 1804 Birmingham Road.”
Police reports show that 26-year-old Malik Kelvon Ates was arrested in connection with the incident at 9:51 p.m. Sunday. He was arrested for an MPD outstanding traffic warrant, failure to control speed and reckless driving.
Smith said she’s talked to her contractor and her home is totally destroyed, cutting the double wide mobile in half as a result of the driver’s actions.
“There’s about a five-inch opening in the floor where it pulled it apart and it shifted,” she said. “I just went there in May and was doing renovations. We pulled all the carpet out. I just redid the floors. And I just thought now all this work we’ve done (is in vain). I had budget out to put at least $5,000 in the house to paint and redo the railing in the steps.”
Smith said although she didn’t reside in the home in Marshall anymore, she still took pride in the residence as it’s been hers for the past 36 years.
“When they pulled the boards up under the floor, the boards looked brand new. The house is 36 years old. No termite damage, no water damage, none of that,” she said. “The house was sitting there, wasn’t bothering nobody — a solid structure. I’ve had eight people that wanted to buy it. We power washed it when I was there in May. I did a lot to get it ready for sale.”
“I’m glad nobody was in there,” she reiterated.
Smith noted conditions were so dangerous following the crash that SWEPCO had to be called to turn the electricity off before removing the crashed car from her home.
“They couldn’t remove the car until SWEPCO turned the power out,” said Smith, noting live wires were on the ground.
“My house is destroyed,” she said, noting that the impact also detached the porch from her home.
“I’m glad that I didn’t sell it because if I had sold it and somebody had been in this house, they would be dead, and that was going to be on my conscience,” she said. “I’m devastated. I put $2,000 worth of work in this house. That house wasn’t abandoned. It wasn’t falling down — a solid structure. I put a brand new roof on this house. The roof cost me $3,000. The roof is maybe five years old. It tore my house up.”
“But God is still in the blessing business,” she said thankful that no one, including the driver were severely injured. “I’m glad the young man wasn’t seriously hurt, is what the police is telling me.”