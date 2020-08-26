It’s time to rev up those engines again for the East Texas Performing Arts Inc. of Jefferson’s annual Car Show fundraiser event at Bear Creek Smokehouse.
After drawing in more than 150 automobiles during the summer car show, organizers are hoping for a repeat successful turnout for the fall car show set for 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 12 at Bear Creek Smokehouse in Marshall.
The car show is open to any and all vehicles, antique, new, sporty or collectors, East Texas Performing Arts Inc. of Jefferson Founder Preston Taylor said.
The event is set to hand out more than 30 awards to participants and lunch prepared by Bear Creek Smokehouse is included with participant registration cost.
Raffle drawings will also be held throughout the day and check-in begins at 10 a.m., with judging to take place from noon to 1:30 p.m. Awards will be presented at 3 p.m.
The 50/50 raffle, as well as proceeds from the car show will benefit the 501©3 non-profit East Texas Performing Arts Inc. organization of Jefferson.
The ETPA hosts several play productions throughout the year, as well as events including the Texas Sounds International Country Music Awards each fall. The organization also awards annual scholarships to Jefferson High School seniors.
Advance registration is $20 and includes a $5 goody bag, while registration on the day of the event is $25.
Registration can be done by calling 903-634-7665 or by visiting online at https://easttexasperformingarts.org/2019-bear-creek-car-show-registration/
Bear Creek Smokehouse is located at 10857 State Highway 154 in Marshall. The event is free and open to the public.
Next up, the ETPA will host the Texas Sounds International Country Music Awards on Oct. 15-18 in downtown Jefferson.
The ETPA was awarded the Marion County Chamber of Commerce’s nonprofit of the year.