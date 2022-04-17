JEFFERSON — Classic, modern, sporty and vintage cars lined the street of downtown Jefferson on Saturday as the annual 2022 Outlaw Nationals Car Show rolled into town.
The 2022 annual Outlaw Nationals Antique Car Show saw dozens of cars and trucks from every era line up outside of Auntie Skinner’s Riverboat Club, at 107 W. Austin St. in downtown Jefferson on Saturday.
All vehicles are always welcome to the car show, and the event is always free and open to the public.
The annual car show serves as a fundraiser for the Phoenix Organization, which serves to fund Camp I’m Still Me in Scottsville for burn survivors. The car show is part of a line up of events, including the annual Burn Benefit in downtown Jefferson each year, to raise funds to benefit Camp I’m Still Me.
The car show began on Friday and wrapped up Saturday with judging, a 50/50 drawings, a street auction and an awards presentation.
The Del Rio Band also provided live musical entertainment on Saturday on the stage at Auntie Skinner’s Riverboat Club.
To find out more about the event and the Phoenix Organization or Camp I’m Still Me, visit the Outlaw Nationals Car Show website at www.outlawnationals.com.