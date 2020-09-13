About 100 antique, unique and modern cars, trucks and SUVS lined up in the pasture of Bear Creek Smokehouse on Saturday in an effort to raise money for East Texas Performing Arts Inc. of Jefferson.
This was the second car show fundraiser of the year for the ETPA, which puts on plays and events, including the upcoming Texas Sounds International Country Music Awards each year.
“We have just under 100 cars today so we have a pretty decent show,” ETPA President Preston Taylor said Saturday. “We are going to do another car show fundraiser here at Bear Creek Smokehouse after our Texas Sounds event, on Halloween.”
The next ETPA car show on Halloween will be called, “Jeepers Creepers.”
“The next car show will be on Halloween, which falls on a Saturday, and a full moon and a blue moon,” Taylor said. “And the show will be Jeeps, which is why we’ve named it Jeepers Creepers. This is our first time to have a Halloween, car show for Jeeps and it should be a great show.”
Next up for the ETPA is the Texas Sounds International Country Music Awards set for Oct. 15-18 in downtown Jefferson.
The weekend long event brings country music singers and groups from across the globe to compete for international bragging rights and awards.
Earlier this year, the ETPA put on a production of Anne Frank.
For more information about the non-profit ETPA and its upcoming events, visit its website at https://easttexasperformingarts.org/