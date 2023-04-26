Carter BloodCare is asking the people of Marshall and Harrison County for help, with a desperate need right now for blood donations locally.

Sonia Chiessa-Ortiz, Administrative Assistant to VP of Marketing and Operations Support, with the group stated that currently all blood types are needed for donations, though blood type O negative is critical.

“This means less than one day’s supply is on-hand to help local patients,” Chiessa-Ortiz said, explaining that as the universal blood type, O negative, can be used to treat any patient, regardless of their individual blood type; it is also the only blood type used to treat premature and unborn babies.

“Donated blood is used to help people with life-threatening injuries due to serious vehicle accidents and severe trauma, those undergoing open-heart surgeries and organ transplants, patients receiving cancer treatments, mothers experiencing complications during childbirth, children with anemia, and older adults with age-related health issues,” Chiessa-Ortiz said.

Carter Bloodcare is also running a special thank you program for donors, where each person who gives blood with Carter BloodCare in May will receive an insulated cooler bag.

Donation events planned for May:

On May 30 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Carter BloodCare Bus will be on site at Patterson Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram at 3435 East End Blvd. South in Marshall. Sign Up Link: https://ww3.greatpartners.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/139925

