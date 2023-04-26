Carter BloodCare is asking the people of Marshall and Harrison County for help, with a desperate need right now for blood donations locally.
Sonia Chiessa-Ortiz, Administrative Assistant to VP of Marketing and Operations Support, with the group stated that currently all blood types are needed for donations, though blood type O negative is critical.
“This means less than one day’s supply is on-hand to help local patients,” Chiessa-Ortiz said, explaining that as the universal blood type, O negative, can be used to treat any patient, regardless of their individual blood type; it is also the only blood type used to treat premature and unborn babies.
“Donated blood is used to help people with life-threatening injuries due to serious vehicle accidents and severe trauma, those undergoing open-heart surgeries and organ transplants, patients receiving cancer treatments, mothers experiencing complications during childbirth, children with anemia, and older adults with age-related health issues,” Chiessa-Ortiz said.
Carter Bloodcare is also running a special thank you program for donors, where each person who gives blood with Carter BloodCare in May will receive an insulated cooler bag.
Donation events planned for May:
- On May 13, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Carter BloodCare Bus will be on site at the Super 1 Food location at 207 East End Blvd. North in Marshall. Sign Up Link: https://ww3.greatpartners.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/136048
- On May 19 from 9 a.m. to noon Carter BloodCare will host a blood drive at CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Medical Center located at 811 S. Washington in Marshall. Sign Up Link: https://ww3.greatpartners.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/137016
- On May 22 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Carter BloodCare Bus will be on site at the Marshall Public Library at 300 S. Alamo St. in Marhall. Sign Up Link: https://ww3.greatpartners.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/138306
On May 30 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Carter BloodCare Bus will be on site at Patterson Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram at 3435 East End Blvd. South in Marshall. Sign Up Link: https://ww3.greatpartners.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/139925