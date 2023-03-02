Don’t let spring break the blood supply.
That’s the public appeal from Carter BloodCare officials, who note March is a challenging time for the blood supply in Texas.
According to the Texas-based nonprofit, blood donations drop when high school and college students are on spring break in mid-March. Significantly, 25 percent of the community blood supply comes from high school blood drives alone.
For medical emergencies and daily health care procedures, there is a nonstop need for lifesaving blood, especially O negative. As the universal blood type, O negative can be used to treat any patient, regardless of individual blood type.
There is also an urgent need for platelet donors. Platelets are pivotal for blood clotting. They help patients undergoing cancer treatments, heart surgery or organ transplants, and those with bleeding injuries and severe trauma.
Eligible donors can give starting at age 16 with parental consent; those 17 and older can donate independently. There is no upper age limit. Donors also must be in good health, weigh at least 110 lbs. and feel well on the day of donation.
For supporting the local blood supply during spring break, donors who give March 6–19 will get 1,200 Dedicated Donor Rewards Points in Carter BloodCare’s online store, enough for a $20 e-gift card.
In addition, each Carter BloodCare donor will receive the new 24-ounce “Give for Texans” insulated water bottle, while supplies last.
To set a time to save lives at a nearby Carter BloodCare donor center or mobile blood drive, visit CarterBloodCare.org or call 800-366-2834.