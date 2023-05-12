Blood donation can be crucial for ensuring the well-being of a mother following complications during childbirth.
In recognition of Mother’s Day this Sunday, May 14, Carter BloodCare is encouraging residents to give blood to support mothers and their newborn children.
Hemorrhaging during delivery can lead to severe anemia, and a transfusion is a critical lifesaver for replacing the patient’s lost blood.
In the United States, blood transfusions are needed in one out of every 83 maternity deliveries.
Texas mom Emily Linville received transfusions during both deliveries of her two sons.
“Had it not been for the lifesaving blood from a donor, I would have bled to death,” Emily said.
Amy Prideaux experienced life-threatening pregnancy complications. At 30 weeks, she was rushed to the hospital for an emergency C-section and delivery of twins. During a seven-hour surgery, Amy received more than 50 units of blood.
Amy’s newborn daughters also required transfusions.
“I didn’t see them until three days after they were born,” she said. “The twins were in the NICU for three months.”
For Emily, Amy and so many mothers and moms-to-be, Texas blood donors are local lifesavers.
Area residents can give at a nearby Carter BloodCare blood drive or donor center. To schedule an appointment to save lives, call Carter BloodCare at (800) 366-2834, or visit CarterBloodCare.org and click the Donate Now tab.
As a special thank-you gift, each Carter BloodCare donor will receive a brand-new cooler lunch bag, while supplies last.