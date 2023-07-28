KARNACK — The Carver Community Pathways to Revitalization (CPR) is bringing back the continuation of its second annual Blackberry Jam this Saturday after last month’s unexpected blackout caused by destructive storms put a damper on their plans.
“We decided that there were so many people that didn’t get a chance to come because of the blackout,” Carver CPR Founder Henryett Lovely Porter said of why they decided to do a continuation this Saturday to allow everyone the opportunity to come and enjoy what they hope will become a popular annual festival in the Karnack community.
She said they also wanted to give vendors, who weren’t able to make it to the first one, a chance to participate after recovering from the disastrous storm.
“We had vendors there, one of whom had already come from Dallas, so even though they didn’t complain at all they were just real pleased and happy to support us,” said Porter.
She said CPR wanted to provide a platform to give vendors some exposure, especially those that are new businesses.
“Some of them are getting newly introduced to the community,” said Porter. For example, “KeKe’s Gourmet on Wheels, she’s new to the area but she has really, really delicious food and a lot of it is turkey based, such as turkey legs and turkey burgers. She also does meal prep for people, so we didn’t want to disappoint them. Even though they weren’t disappointed, we knew it was something (they looked forward to).”
In addition to KeKe’s Gourmet on Wheels, other participating vendors include the Bling Sisters jewelry boutique, and Ms. Kim’s Pecan Treats — another new business that specializes in making homemade pecan baked goods, including pecan cheesecake bars, mini pecan pies, pecan pralines and more.
“You don’t want to miss (out),” organizers said.
Saturday’s communitywide block party not only aims to bring the community together for a day of friendly family fun, but also aims to bring awareness to the restoration efforts of the historic George Washington Carver Elementary School building, which is now home to the CPR nonprofit.
“We wanted to figure out what we could do here that would bring people to the community, that would somehow showcase the community, and then pay homage to what’s already there,” Porter told the News Messenger previously.
Thus the idea of a Blackberry Jam was inspired by the blackberry plants that envelop the historic gem.
“Part of our mission is to bring positive imaging events in the community, and to revitalize the community,” said Porter, noting that’s the heart of CPR.
“Really what we are doing is part of who we are — to revitalize and bring positive imaging to the community,” she said.
Saturday’s event will kick off at 1 p.m. with children and family activities and will end with an Ol’ Skool Jam dance for adults, from 8 p.m. to midnight. Tickets for the dance will be $10 in advance and $15 at the door.
A fireworks show for the entire family will begin at 9 p.m. Lawn chairs are encouraged. Attendees are invited to bring their friends and family.
A Kids Play Day is also slated, starting at 5 p.m, featuring a bounce house and games. Trendy line dancing will also kick off at 5 p.m. The State Burners Motorcycle Club will showcase their bikes at 6 p.m.
Other activities include a 100 Dots and Spots Tournament, featuring competitive games of “No Limit Dominos” and “Sherry & Cynt Spades.” The tournament fee is $10 per player. Trophies will be awarded to first and second place winners.
Ice cream along with “a smidge” of blackberry cobbler will be served. All are invited for a fun-filled day in the tight-knit community.
“It’s hot outside, but we want people to come down, have a good time, bring a friend and experience Karnack’s Blackberry Jam,” said Porter. “They’ll be glad they did. They’ll have a great time.”