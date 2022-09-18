George Washington Carver Community Center kicked off its inaugural “Sensational Seniors” Health Fair Thursday, offering vendors, games, free food and more.
“Today we had a great turnout,” said Theressa Jackson, a volunteer at the center.
The health fair was the jumpstart to a weekly “Sensational Seniors” activity day, to be held at the center on every Thursday, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The weekly event is open to all senior citizens. Free transportation is provided by GoBus.
“They’re going to let them ride for free here,” said fellow volunteer Sheila Watson. “Everything has just been falling in place.”
Approximately 17 vendors participated in Thursday’s event, including Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center Marshall, Trinity Sitters, Heartsways Hospice, Oak Street Health, Humana Insurance, Accent Health Care, Emmanuel SDA, Premier Home Health and more.
“It’s a team effort,” said Watson, who served as activity director in her career for more than 30 years.
The idea was the brainchild of George Washington Carver Community Center executive director Angelita Jackson and planned with the assistance of Theressa Jackson and Watson.
“Sensational Seniors came from Mrs. Angelita Jackson, who is the executive director of this community center. We believe that all our seniors are sensational. That’s why we want to call it sensational seniors — not just a senior day center — sensational seniors — to make come out and feel like they’re special because they are,” said Theressa Jackson.
The idea is to provide an outlet for seniors to go and enjoy themselves, outside of the daily routine of doctor’s visits and grocery shopping.
“A lot of seniors are sitting at home, and they don’t have (any activity),” said Theressa Jackson. “Since COVID, they’ve been trapped just like the children. They’ve been at home for two years. And today we saw that they’re excited to get back out and to be a part of something, and to be with their peers.
“And with Ms. Watson’s activity director experience, to be able to provide this for our seniors (is special),” said Theressa Jackson. “Angelita loves the seniors. She’s the one that came up with the name and we just walked with her.”
All participants have to do is show up and be ready for a good time.
“If they don’t have transportation, contact the GoBus and they have agreed to bring them to the community center. We’re here every Thursday from 10 (a.m.) to 2 (p.m.),” said Theressa Jackson.
The community center is located at 2302 Holland St. in Marshall.