Chase M. Jackson, program coordinator for the Black Entrepreneurs of Tomorrow program at the George Washington Carver Community Center recently announced awards and certificates of completion to area students who participated in the first annual program.
The mission of the program is to provide the Marshall area students with the needed business skills and knowledge that will promote their vision and passion for operating a business. The program is a business competition for sixth through 12th grade students that provided classes on Selecting Your Business Idea, Defining Your Target Audience, Products and Services, Profit Planning, Where is the Money Going, Marketing and How to Write a Business Plan.
The winners of this year’s program are siblings, Sean and Chrystalyn McLane. Chrystalyn is the owner of Chrystalyn’s Creations, a cupcake bakery. Sean is the owner of Sean’s Mason Jar & More, which specializes in custom drinks, desserts and more.
In addition to certificates of completion, each winner received $200 to invest in their business.
“We are so proud of our winners this year,” Jackson stated. “It is vital to the Marshall community to invest into our youth and instill not only the idea of owning a business but the knowledge to do so.”
The program is taking applications for participants in the next program. If anyone is interested or knows any sixth through 12th graders who might benefit from this program, contact the George Washington Carver Community Center at 903-930-8325 or georgewashingtonccc@gmail.com.