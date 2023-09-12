A series of free wealth development webinars are being offered by Marshall’s own Darion Black of Vanguard Wealth Builders, in collaboration with the George Washington Carver Community Center, beginning Wednesday.
“Imagine learning how to build wealth for your children so they can achieve their goals and dreams, like college, without the stress of financial burden,” organizers stated. “Do you wish to understand compound interest and make smart financial decisions? This, the first of many free webinars that will be offered, will teach you the money lessons you wish your parents had taught you!”
The free webinar will begin at 8 p.m. (Central Standard Time zone) Wednesday, and 6 p.m. (PST) and 9 p.m. (EST). To register and receive a zoom link, email Darion Black at darion.finance@gmail.com and CC: GeorgeWashingtonccc@gmail.com . For further information, contact GW Carver Center Program Director Chase Jackson at 903-472-1942 or via email at GeorgeWashingtonccc@gmail.com; or contact Darion Black via email at darion.finance@gmail.com or by calling 512-960-5611.