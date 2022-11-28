George Washington Carver Community Center invites the public to help invest in the youth that the center serves by joining in the “Paint Party and Eat” fundraiser, slated for Sunday, Dec. 4, at the center.
“All the proceeds will go towards the after school tutoring program,” said director, Angelita Jackson.
The event will begin at 5 p.m. at the center, which is located at 2302 Holland St. in Marshall. Registration is $60.
The community center is happy to welcome Pink Yolk Paint & Sip Art Studio, a Duncanville-based business established by mother-daughter duo Troi and Susan Cluse as the facilitator. Launched in June 2021, the art studio prides itself “on creating togetherness through art, by providing a warm and welcoming space where people can gather, create and have fun.”
The community center urges all to come and join in the “good vibes” and colorful paint experience as they raise funds to benefit the afterschool program.
“We serve, on average, 30 kids, Monday through Friday, from 3 to 6 p.m.,” noted Jackson.
“Funds will be used for teaching supplies, games, software, staffing and field trips,” she said.
Funds raised will also benefit the center’s newly formed Sensational Seniors program, which offers activities to senior citizens every Thursday. The program sees a total of approximately 20 participants each week.
“This will support their day outings and activities,” said Jackson.
Those who aren’t able to attend the Dec. 4 fundraiser are encouraged to give a donation through the community center’s website at www.georgewashingtonccc.com or via PayPal at Georgewashingtonccc@gmail.com or through Cash app at $GWCCC19.
Those who donate can qualify for a cash prize. $50 donations will be entered for a $500 cash drawing; $100 or more will be entered for a $1,000 cash drawing.
“Providing we meet our financial goal, our goal is to raise $10,000 for the year,” said Jackson.