In honor of Black History Month, the George Washington Carver Community Center will celebrate the accomplishments of young men in the community as the nonprofit presents the inaugural Men of Purpose Conference and Jabari Awards, set for Saturday, Feb. 25.
The event will begin at 3 p.m. and feature Marshall Fire Chief Reggie Cooper as the special guest speaker.
“We really worked very hard to put this together. We’re very, very excited,” said co-organizer Donald Ravenell.
Ravenell said the event, which will consist of a dinner and awards presentation, was created to not only applaud accomplishments but encourage young men in the community as well. The premise of the Jabari Awards was inspired by the spirit of the Jabari tribe in the Marvel movie “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.”
“It came from the Black Panther movie,” explained Ravenell. “When they represent how strong those guys were and how united they were, you can see it in the movie; you can feel it. And so, we thought about our city and wanted that same atmosphere or that same united spirit here, in Marshall.”
For the committee, it’s important to be able to celebrate deserving young men in the community by giving them their flowers for their efforts, while they can still smell them.
“We love to give flowers when we are preparing to go to the other side, but let’s recognize people now,” said Ravenell.
Ravenell said they especially wanted to recognize young Black men because, generally, they’re being left behind or forgotten.
“We’re doing so much for the young ladies… we’re coaching, we’re teaching, we’re doing everything, and then at the same time the young men only have sports,” he said. “Sports seems like that’s the only way that we can get out.”
Through the Men of Purpose Conference and Jabari Awards, the center wants young men to know that they are loved, too.
“Because we have some very strong young men here in the community that are very active, and they are involved with their families, and they are involved in the community, this is something that has to be done,” said Ravenell.
“We want to reach out; we want to show love,” he said. “We want to show forgiveness, and we want to show how they can be the next generation of leaders because we know our children are our future, so we’ve gotta teach them well. And so this is one of the reasons why (Men of Purpose) even came into existence, and what it stands for.”
According to the conference and awards committee, the objective of the conference is to celebrate men from within the Harrison County community who represent integrity, family, loyalty and a sense of community involvement. The committee is extending a special invitation to local spiritual leaders to join in the occasion, as well.
“We realize the success of a community and a people stands on the shoulders of strong, resilient and Godfearing men,” the committee stated in a letter to city leaders and churches.
To help celebrate the occasion, the Feb. 25 program will consist of a presentation from the color guard, Shriners, members of historically Black Greek fraternities and a special performance from an African dance team.
“They’re going to represent something,” Ravenell said, sharing it’ll be a nice surprise.
“This is all performed by mostly men,” Ravenell said of program participants.
The center will make award presentations to 10 local men. The conference and awards committee invites the public to come out and support this monumental event.
“We want families; we want friends; we want community leaders; we want old school, young school — everybody to come out and see the next generation of leaders,” said Ravenell. “We’re trying to make this one of the top events for African American men in the community.”
Tickets are $10 and may be purchased by calling Rev. Kenneth Jackson at (903) 938-1816, Donald Ravenell at (903) 926-2770 or Wayman Harris at (903) 472-8355. Tickets will also be available at the door.