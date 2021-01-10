Marshall’s Anointing Grace Ministries and George Washington Carver Community Center are pleased to announce new outreach partnerships — one with Lullaby House, offering free pampers; and another with Prairie View A&M to facilitate free online computer coding classes for youth.
“Lullaby House manager, Paula Cornelius, is really excited about our partnership and she’s eager to come to Marshall for the first time,” said Angelita Jackson, who serves as co-director of the ministry and community center with husband, Kenneth Jackson.
PAMPER GIVEAWAY
The community center, located at 2302 Holland St., will host a Lullaby House-Free Pamper Giveaway/Pickup Pamper Pop Up on Martin Luther King Day, Monday, Jan. 18, for mothers and expecting mothers in Marshall and the surrounding area.
“We’re looking for not just (mothers) in Marshall,” said Jackson. “It could be (throughout) Harrison County, Gregg County — anyone in our area.
“We want to make it worth their while to come,” she said. “If it’s a rainy day, come on. We’ll make sure they’re safe. “
The “Pickup Pamper Pop Up” will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Jan. 18, which is the community center’s MLK Day of Service. While walkups are welcome, registration is preferred.
“We have a goal of covering 200 babies,” said Jackson. “All mothers are encouraged to sign up in advance for proper sizing.”
Registration will be conducted now through Sunday, Jan. 17. Mothers can sign up on the Anointing Grace Ministries Facebook page or text their name and contact information to (903) 930-8325. Mothers can also email AnointingGraceMinistries@gmail.com.
COMPUTER CODING CLASSES
Registration is also open now for youth ages 9 and older to participate in free virtual online computer coding classes, provided through a partnership with the community center and Prairie View A&M University.
Classes will begin February 1. Jackson encourages youth to register now as space is limited.
“This is a great opportunity to begin computer coding, college readiness, and scholarships for college,” said Jackson.
“Prairie View is teaching the classes virtual and we’re working on getting laptops at the center for those that don’t have one,” said Jackson.
The deadline to register is Monday, Jan. 25. Prospective participants can register on the Anointing Grace Ministries Facebook page or text “coding and a contact number to (903) 930-8325; or email the participant’s name, age and contact information to AnointingGraceMinistries@gmail.com.
Jackson said they are particularly excited that youth as young as age 9 can gain such a valuable skill, for free.
“It really is the future,” she said.
The “Athletes for Computer Science” program encourages an interest in computer science. One of the program highlights is partnering with professional athletes through video conference STEM lessons to increase awareness and engagement in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) education. Other highlights include introducing students at an early age to careers in STEM and teaching students the skills needed for computing and information technology careers.
“We believe that when athletes engage students in computer science, the experience will provide confidence and positive associations that will make a measurable difference,” Prairie View officials stated.
Jackson said the community center is thrilled about the program.
“We want to get them as early as possible to stay in the program,” said Jackson. “The great thing is they’ll be proficient by the time they get in high school.
“If we get them early enough, they’ll stick with us,” she said.
The free coding program will provide books, career assessments, interest tests and a virtual college tour.
“That’s part of the program,” said Jackson.
“Seating is limited for that,” she reiterated. “Email their name, age and phone number. We’ll call them back and get them properly registered.”
ON A MISSION
Since repurposing the former George Washington Carver Elementary School into the area’s first privately owned, fully operational Christian community center a little more than a year ago, the center has been running full speed ahead, fulfilling its mission.
“Our mission is that you may know Christ and have life abundantly,” said Jackson.
“We’ve been serving kids. We have summer feeding, serving the community throughout the summer,” she shared.
The community center also distributed PPE (personal protective equipment) in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. In recognition of Black History Month, the center hosted a Black History Brunch last year.
“We finished the renovation of our sanctuary, which we’re really proud to say; and the Carver Center is available for leasing if somebody wants to lease a space,” Jackson said.
The center is now planning to have its first board meeting with its newly established board, consisting of educators, other professionals and active members of the community. The virtual meeting will be January 28 at 6 p.m.
“We’re moving forward,” said Jackson, adding they also have programs for senior citizens in store whenever the pandemic calms.
“We’ve applied for several grants,” she said, noting grants will benefit afterschool programs and more.
“We want people to pray with us, too, that God will bless us with some of the grants that will come through,” said Jackson.