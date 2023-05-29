The George Washington Carver Community Center at 2302 Holland St. will introduce its newly established New Town Bistro, offering “tasty meals for a tasteful cause” from 6 to 10 p.m. on Saturday, June 24.
“It’s a new program, so we want this to be a great event that we can continue,” said Carver’s event and program coordinator, Chase Jackson.
“We want the New Town Bistro to be a destination where East Texas and beyond can sample innovative and varied dishes produced by chefs who are passionate about their art,” he added. “This inaugural event will be a night to remember complete with music, wine and the opportunity to dine with friends, family or someone new.”
The event, which is also a benefit for the community center’s programs, will feature an evening of fine dining, prepared by award-winning Dallas-based guest chef Daniel Nellums. Jackson said they are delighted to host the Skill USA award-winning chef, as he is not only passionate about his craft but also about being of service.
“Daniel is an award-winning chef. He just opened up a second restaurant called the Crescent Café. He’s very passionate about what he does,” said Jackson. “Once I told him about this event, what we’re looking to do, he immediately jumped onboard.”
“I know the passion that he has for cooking — period — so he has humble beginnings,” Jackson added. “He loves his food and loves giving back.”
Tickets for the culinary affair are available now. Funds raised will benefit the community center’s various programs, including its ongoing afterschool program, summer camp, newly established bistro events and more.
Individual reservations are $50 each or $250 for a corporate sponsor for a table of four. For the occasion, guests will have a choice of three dishes — chicken fried venison with wild mushroom jalapeno gravy and biscuit, or blackened red fish with sweet potato succotash and lemon old bay sauce, or chicken fried oyster mushrooms with wild mushroom jalapeno gravy and biscuit with carnalized shallot mashed potatoes. Each meal will be paired with a chef-selected wine.
The culinary affair will not only be an opportunity for residents to expand their palate, but also a chance to contribute to a worthy cause.
“We wanted to expand the palate of those in East Texas and beyond, have a place where individuals can come and experience something different, and get outside the normal course of their meals,” said Jackson. “It’s my way of bringing these meals to East Texas, to Marshall, to the area, just to have wine and good meals, and a fun festivity.”
“It’s still a benefit to the community,” he said of the fundraiser. “That’s going towards our programs like this bistro and other programs for the kids, for their school care and other programs that we come up with.”
Tickets are currently available for purchase through the George Washington Carver Community Center’s website, www.georgewashingtonccc.com, or the center’s Facebook page. Call (903) 472-1942 for more information.