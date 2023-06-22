The Carver Community Pathways to Revitalization organization hosted its second annual Blackberry Jam for the Karnack community located at the historic George Washington Carver Elementary school on Saturday, June 17.
The Blackberry Jam brought the community together with fun and family friendly activities as the Carver Community Pathways to Revitalization, or Carver CPR, aims to bring awareness to restoration efforts of the historic George Washington Carver Elementary school building.
“We wanted to figure out what we could do here that would bring people to the community, that would somehow showcase the community, and then pay homage to what’s already there,” said Carver CPR Founder Henryett Lovely Porter.
Events included a blackberry cobbler bake-off, dots and spots tournament, slow-crawl and bike awards featuring the Buffalo Soldiers Motorcycle Club, and an “Ol’ Skool Jam,” as well as a kids play day with bounce houses, games and face paint. The event brought food trucks for the community and served blackberry lemonade and popcorn all day for those attending.
The Blackberry Jam was inspired by the blackberry plants that surround the George Washington Carver Elementary building and the restoration efforts being taken by the nonprofit Carver CPR organization. Founded by Lovely Porter, an alumni and former principal of George Washing Carter Elementary, Carver CPR is a group of George Washing Carver alumni, descendants of alumni and former educators of Karnack with a mission to spur community revitalization. Porter is working to renovate the historic school building to include a museum, public library, summer camps and more as a place to bring the community together.
“The idea for all of the things that we’re doing here really is just to bring people together, preserve the history of the community, and make sure the community is revitalized,” said Porter.
As part of the slow-crawl and bike awards, the nonprofit National Association of Buffalo Soldiers & Troopers Motorcycle Club’s local chapter attended in a show of support. The Buffalo Soldiers Motorcycle Club name is inspired by the African American Soldiers of the 9th and 10th Cavalry Regiments starting in 1866, and the group has a mission to support the community by providing scholarships to students, mentoring at underserved schools, promoting motorcycle safety, and partnering with other charitable organizations. The nonprofit gave out over $100,000 in scholarships to students across the last academic school year.
“We ride, we educate, and we give back,” said the Buffalo Soldiers Motorcycle Club local chapter’s Outreach Coordinator Rebecca McMillan
Alongside the success of the Blackberry Jam, the Carver CPR organization continues to seek donations and grants to continue funding their revitalization efforts for the historic George Washington Carver Elementary school. Originally constructed in 1938 and completed in 1941, the building first opened as George Washington Carver High School, serving the African American students during segregation. It closed in the 2016-17 school year when the district’s high school program dissolved. Porter believes Carver CPR’s mission to restore the building could be a new heartbeat for the community.
“We know that is our job,” explained Porter. “If we say that children are our future and we say we need to perpetuate what people have started — the work our ancestors have put in — then what better place. Right?”
“We really just want to make sure we take care of and renovate the building, which is why we’re looking for funds and grants, so that it can become home again,” said Porter.