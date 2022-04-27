Local CASA leaders called on faith communities to rally together in special prayer for victims to raise awareness of National Child Abuse Prevention Month this past weekend through the observance of Blue Sunday.
“The month of April is National Child Abuse Prevention Month. April 24th is set aside for the National Blue Sunday Day of Prayer for abused children,” Vivian Lewis, president of the CASA of Harrison, Marion and Panola Counties board, said while speaking during a Blue Sunday observance at her place of worship, Union Missionary Baptist Church.
The church represented the day by wearing shades of blue to raise awareness for victims of child abuse and neglect.
“It’s a day of prayer for millions of victims of child abuse (nationally) and the people who rescue them,” Lewis said as she noted the purpose of the occasion.
This year marked the 28th annual Blue Sunday observance, summoning churches across the nation to assemble in special prayer for victims, many of whom are served by CASA.
Lewis said, locally, CASA of Harrison County was established in June 2007 to serve as court appointed special advocates for the young victims. The advocates are all volunteers who act as the eyes and ears of the court by advocating in the best interest of children who are in the custody of Child Protective Services due to abuse or neglect.
“In Harrison County, as of today, we have trained and sworn in 80 volunteers,” shared Lewis. “I was one of those volunteers in 2014. We’ve worked 481 cases as of today. We’ve served over 770 children.”
Sharing additional statistics, she said the staff has clocked in 9,781 hours, and journeyed 57,210 staff miles. CASA has also captured 20,714 volunteer hours and 1,070 volunteer miles.
Lewis encourages anyone interested in advocating for children to join CASA’s cause. She also encourages the public to join in CASA’s mission by standing up against child abuse.
“If you have a child and if you know of a child being abused, please report it,” she urged. “And if you know of child abuse dial 911.
“When a child hangs in the balance, it is so sad because you hear about the kids being taken out of homes, you hear about child abuse and you hear about that and you just think well there’s somewhere for them to go but all times there’s not because it’s in the family; and so when CASA steps in they’re an advocate for that child,” said Lewis. “They go to court for that child, they speak up for that child, they visit the child in the home, in the school. They become as close as they can so that at the time, when it’s time for court, they’ll have someone to stand up for them.”
Currently, 60 percent of children that are in the local system are without a CASA volunteer. Lewis said training is available for those interested in volunteering to help fill the need.
“If you have time for the training, which is done during the week, it’s not very long,” she said, encouraging those interested to sign up. “If you can be that person for a child, CASA of Harrison County is in need of volunteers.”
Lewis became a CASA volunteer in 2014, before joining the board as a member in December 2016. She became board president in 2020. The service has been a labor of love for her because she’s passionate about helping the children and has made it her goal to share the mission of CASA with local churches and civic groups.
“It is not about the praise. It’s all about the children for me,” said Lewis.
“So if you have the time and if you can, be a voice for a child because every child needs a chance to thrive, every child needs a chance to not get lost in the system, every child needs a chance to be a kid, every child needs someone to stand up for them,” Lewis said, urging the community to get involved.
The Harrison County Commissioners Court recently approved a proclamation declaring National Child Abuse Prevention Month in the county and also urged all citizens to recognize this month by dedicating themselves to the task of improving the quality of life for all children and families.
“Child abuse and neglect is a serious problem affecting every segment of our community, and finding solutions requires input and action from everyone in our community,” the proclamation states.
According to the proclamation, in federal fiscal year 2021, the Texas Department of Family & Protective Services confirmed 157,519 victims of child abuse or neglect, including 162 victims in Harrison County.
The proclamation, signed by County Judge Chad Sims, notes that prevention remains the best defense for children and families.
“We acknowledge that we must work together as a community to increase awareness about child abuse and contribute to promote the social and emotional well-being of children and families in a safe, stable, nurturing environment,” the proclamation states. “The Harrison County Child Welfare Board, Child Protective Services, CASA, Advocacy Centers, foster parents, teachers and others work to ensure that children in our community have the opportunity to grow up in a safe, loving environment.”