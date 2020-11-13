Charges have been dismissed against former Harrison County Pct. 1 Justice of the Peace Megan Pinson Grigsby, who was suspended without pay by the Texas Commission on Judicial Conduct, last May, after being arrested and indicted for allegations of theft and abuse of official capacity.
The motion to dismiss the case against Grigsby was filed on Thursday, Nov. 12, by Carl L. Dorrough, who represented the state as Attorney Pro Tem in the case.
“The defendant has resigned from her elective office,” the prosecutor wrote in the motion to dismiss states.
“In the interest of justice, further prosecution is not warranted,” Dorrough indicated.
Presiding Judge Rebecca Simpson granted the order of dismissal, also on Thursday.
“Asking permission of the court to dismiss this criminal action for the above stated reasons, which having been heard by the court, the court is satisfied that the reasons so stated are good and sufficient to authorize such dismissal,” Judge Simpson stated. “It is, therefore, considered, ordered and adjudged that this criminal action be and the same is dismissed, and that the defendant be discharged.”
Grigsby, 35, of Marshall, was arrested in May 2019, following an indictment, and charged with theft more than $2,500, but less than $30,000; and abuse of official capacity more than or equal to $1,500, but less than $20,000.
The indictments accused the then elected official of stealing funds in her capacity, starting around Oct. 31, 2017 and continuing until about July 31, 2018.
The indictments, which were filed in the district clerk’s office, accused the former justice of the peace of stealing money that came through her office. The money was reportedly not turned over to the county treasury to be accounted for.
According to the theft indictment, pursuant to one scheme or continuing course of conduct that began on or about Oct. 31, 2017 and continued until about July 31, 2018, Grigsby allegedly unlawfully appropriated, by acquiring or otherwise exercising control over property, specifically money, that valued more than $2,500, but less than $30,000, without consent of the county treasurer.
“It is further presented that the defendant was then and there a public servant, Precinct 1 Justice of the Peace, and such property appropriated by the defendant had therefore come into her custody, possession or control by virtue of her status as a public servant,” the indictment stated.
According to count two of the indictment, related to the offense of abuse of official capacity, on or about Oct. 31, 2017, with intent to obtain a benefit or harm or defraud another, Grigsby allegedly intentionally or knowingly misused government property which had come into her custody or possession by virtue of her employment or office as Justice of the Peace of Harrison County, by unlawfully appropriating the money, which was more than $100, but less than $750.
The grand jury indictment went on to accuse Grigsby of committing the same actions with the same value of money again on Oct. 31, 2017, and further on Dec. 12, 2017; on March 12, 2018; on April 12, 2018; on May 4, 2018; on May 15, 2018; on June 14, 2018; and again on May 4, 2018.
The indictment further alleged that on or about July 31, 2018, she did the same thing but with money valuing $750 or more, but less than $2,500, the indictment showed.
“And it is further presented that all of the transactions were conducted pursuant to one scheme or continuing course of conduct, and the aggregate value of the property obtained was $2,500 or more but less than $30,000,” the indictment stated.
Former Gregg County District Attorney Carl Dorrough was appointed to serve as an attorney pro tem, acting in the role of Harrison County District Attorney, in the case. His appointment came following the conclusion of the Texas Rangers’ investigation.
Retired Gregg County Court-at-Law No. 1 Judge Rebecca Simpson was assigned to preside over the case, following the voluntary recusal of Harrison County 71st Judicial District Judge Brad Morin.
Attorney David E. Moore of Holmes, Moore, Waldron & Parrish PLLC, of Longview, was retained to represent Grigsby in the case.