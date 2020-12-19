The Harrison County Extension Agency wrapped up its holiday food drive contest this week, benefiting the Marshall Food Pantry.
One of the major contributors — Hancock Whitney Bank, in partnership with Cash Saver grocery — delivered a truckload of items from the store, to complement a $2,500 monetary donation from the bank.
“We are so grateful for Hancock Whitney and for Cash Saver,” said Marshall Food Pantry Director Misty Scott.
“Because of them being willing to support us, we received a lot of items that we cannot purchase through our regular sources right now, which just means we’ll be able to keep serving the community to the level of quality that we want to, because we’re representing Marshall and Harrison County and God, and we want to do everything the best way that we possibly can,” she said. “Partnerships, like this, make that possible.”
The partnership between the bank and Cash Saver was made possible through Angela Hudson with the bank’s trust department. When Hudson secured the $2,500 from her employer for the food drive, she reached out to a contact at the local grocery store and Cash Saver graciously agreed to discount items to further help with the drive, she shared.
“The joint efforts secured 1,200 cans of green beans, 602 jars of peanut butter, 600 pounds of each — rice and beans — and 601 boxes of mac-n-cheese,” said Hudson. “Cash Saver delivered and unloaded 3,492 pounds of food items, plus donated 10 cases of water.”
Lynn Cook, company merchandise manager for Cash Saver, said the grocery store was happy to help.
“They contacted us about the donation and we were more than willing to step in and donate; and on behalf of Cash Saver,” said Cook. “We’re here to serve the community. So we appreciate them considering us with this donation.”
Scott said she not only thanks Hancock Whitney bank and Cash Saver, but all who participated in the Harrison County’s Agrilife Extension Office’s communitywide food drive.
“I do not know who, at the Agrilife office, had the idea to make it a competition, but it was a fantastic idea,” she beamed. “And of course, the Cash Saver, Hancock Whitney came out of that.
“We’ve got multiple other donations that have come out of that effort, and we cannot be more grateful for (extension agent) Louraiseal (McDonald), and all of her help there that has made this happen.
“Again, in the year of COVID, it has been challenging for us to get things that we normally have and without places like the Agrilife office and other wonderful folks in our community, I don’t’ know what we would have done,” said Scott.
The Mission Marshall director said many days they didn’t know how they’d make it, but God would always deliver, right on time.
“We would sit here and look at each other and be fretting and then remember to trust, and then surely the phone would ring from somebody who was doing something,” Scott shared.