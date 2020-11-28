The Cason Westmoreland Foundation coffers are sitting a little fuller this week thanks to a recent check presentation from David Trice and the recent Chili Appreciation Society International Cook Off held at Bear Creek Smokehouse in Marshall.
“The Cason Westmoreland Foundation was founded in memory of my best friend who passed away in 2014 after a terrible accident,” Foundation Board Member and Bear Creek Smokehouse co-owner Hunter Shoults said Friday. “He never met a stranger and was just a really great guy who would do anything for anyone.”
In his honor, the Cason Westmoreland Foundation was created and each year awards six to seven area students with a much needed scholarship for school.
East Texas students as far as Stephen F. Austin University in Nacogdoches have benefited from the foundation’s scholarship program.
David Trice hosts an annual CASI Chili Cook Off each year and this year decided to have the event at Bear Creek Smokehouse.
“They asked us about area organizations and nonprofits that they could donate the proceeds from their entry fees to and we told them about the Cason Westmoreland Foundation,” Shoults said.
“They had 30 teams competing this year and we had so much fun, even with COVID-19,” Shoults said.
Much to Shoults and the foundation’s surprise, not only did Trice donate the entry fees to the foundation, they added some on to the total.
“They raised $605 but decided to round it up to $1,000 and we were just so surprised and thankful,” Shoults said. “That meant so much to us and it’s great to know there are still good people out there like them.”
Area students interested in applying for the Cason Westmoreland Foundation scholarship should talk to their school counselor.
For those wanting to donate to the foundation to help future students obtain more scholarships, the foundation will soon have a new website created with directions on how to donate.