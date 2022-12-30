About a month ago the members of the Marshall Fire Department began to get visits from a new visitor, a black and white cat, that has now made their home at the fire station.
The stray cat began to show up around November, according to staff, who said that slowly but surely the animal adopted the station and its residents.
The cat itself has now received a new collar, a bed outside and is fed by the station staff.
Firefighters stated that over the past two weeks new items show up regularly for the cat, with all of the station staff taking care of it.
Affectionately nicknamed H.P., the cat has officially adopted the fire station on Grove Street and its staff as it chosen home.