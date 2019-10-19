The Harrison County Cattleman’s Association named longtime member Charles Mayo as the “Bill Davis Outstanding Cattleman of the Year” during the association’s annual fall membership drive/barbecue, held Tuesday.
“I was very surprised — in fact, shocked, really,” Mayo said of his honor.
County Extension Agent Matt Garrett said the Cattleman of the Year award is bestowed upon a member who does an outstanding job with cattle, is a progressive cattle producer and has a positive impact on the community.
“It started many, many years ago,” he said.
The prestigious award is named in honor of former local grocery store manager, Bill Davis, who was also a philanthropist in the community.
“He did a lot of work in the community as far as helping others and educating youth and supporting youth; and he was a cattleman and a rancher,” Garrett said of award’s namesake. “They named the award after him. It’s been given 25 years or more.”
This year’s recipient, Mayo, is a long-time member of the local association and also served on the board. Farming and ranching runs through his blood as his father and grandfather were both longtime cattlemen.
“He carried on the cattle operation after his dad passed,” Garrett said of Mayo.
Jay Harris, who introduced the award recipient at the event, shared how much he admired Mayo.
“He said all his life he wanted to be cool like Charles and even to this day he wants to be cool like Charles,” Garrett said, noting how Mayo is highly respected in the farming and ranching community.
In addition to Mayo, the association honored longtime president Henry Woodley, who retired from the post after 38 years.
Woodley, a retired Marshall High School Ag teacher, has always been active in the industry.
“He still runs cattle. He’s currently president of the Harrison County Farm Bureau,” said Garrett. “He’s impacted a tremendous amount of youth as well as other cattlemen.”
The association announced Hugh Young as the new president.
“Hugh grew up here in Marshall and went through the 4H program,” said Garrett.
The association’s membership drive was hosted at First United Methodist Church and attended by a crowd of about 70 people.
“This organization does a great job in promoting beef cattle education programs and scholarship opportunities for our youth,” said Garrett.
In addition to the awards ceremony, Dr. Hank Hayes of the Texas Animal Health Commission was on hand to discuss two very important topics – feral hogs and the health dangers they pose to both humans and livestock.
Garrett urges anyone who is interested in joining the Harrison County Cattlemen’s Association to contact the extension agency at 903-935-8413.
“I’ll be glad to point them in the right direction,” said Garrett.