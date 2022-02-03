Cave Springs
SWEPCO sold approximately two acres of land surrounding the Cave Springs Cemetery to the Cave Springs Cemetery Association on Tuesday, Jan. 25. The cemetery, which was founded in 1903, has been needing to enlarge for the past few years. After negotiations between Jerry Jones, President of the Cave Springs Cemetery Association, and Tim Burton, Senior Land Agent for SWEPCO, the agreement was made. According to Jones, this should ensure enough room for the members’ families for generations to come. Also in attendance was June Jones, secretary/treasurer.

 Special to the News Messenger

