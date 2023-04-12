East Texans are looking to party like it’s 1923; celebrating the 100 year anniversary this week of the founding of the Texas State Parks System.
To commemorate 100 years of Texas State Parks and 30 years of effective conservation, Caddo Lake State Park and the Caddo Lake Institute will present “Caddo Homecoming,” a weekend-long event including outreach booths. The commemoration event begins on April 14 and runs until April 16.
“The park and staff are excited with all of our volunteers providing this 100-year anniversary of state parks,” said Caddo Lake State Park Superintendent, Brenda Cooper. “I’m really excited that our event is called “Caddo Homecoming” because we’re kind of focusing on our history from the past—a vintage type theme—to the present day. I’m really excited about all the activities that will be happening, and it will be a lot of fun.”
This weekend, community members and leaders will be able to stroll through time at the historical state park, where they will be able to try their hand at fishing, canoeing, and even participate in a sock hop. There will be booths and activities around the park, and admission is free. Retro-themed campsites will be available, as will food.
The park will hold a screening of the 1987 film “Harry and the Hendersons” on April 14 at 8 p.m. There will be popcorn available. On April 15, visitors must visit the park headquarters to get a free vehicle pass and a schedule of the day’s events. Local presentations, outreach booths, and interpretive hikes are available from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The sock hop will take place in the recreational center from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Over the weekend customers can expect to be served by Neely’s Food Truck and Kona Ice. Caddo
The winner of the Retro Camper contest will be revealed on Sunday, April 16. On the same day, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., there will be a last celebration send-off. Several Texas state parks are celebrating their 100th anniversary as part of a Texas Parks and Wildlife initiative. The organization protects Texas’ natural and cultural resources in order to give opportunities for hunting, fishing, and outdoor leisure. Over the past 30 years, the Caddo Lake Institute has protected the lake’s ecological, cultural, and economic integrity. Caddo Lake State Park urges visitors to bring outdoor gear, drink, insect spray, sunscreen, and a positive attitude!