One of the major dangers to firefighters, especially during East Texas summers is dehydration and that was on full display during a structure fire call earlier this week. The dehydration was addressed thanks to one eager family and their 7-year-old.
On Tuesday evening shortly after 5 p.m. Marshall firefighters responded to a structure fire on West Grand Avenue. The building, according to Marshall Fire Chief Reggie Cooper, was being used as a storage facility for an adjacent building. It was previously a resale and pawn shop.
Knowing that fires in commercial buildings can quickly get out of hand, Cooper called for overtime personnel to aid in the fire and it took the firefighters more than an hour to get the blaze under control.
Meanwhile, the outside temperature was 94 degrees with 66 percent humidity only adding to the dehydration of the firefighters. Bunker gear for firefighters weighs anywhere from 60 pounds to 80 pounds. The interior temperature at the fire easily exceeding 250 degrees, Cooper said.
“Things got so bad that several of our firefighters received IV fluids on scene,” Cooper said.
One way to combat firefighters overheating and suffering from dehydration is to drink water and electrolyte replacement drinks such as Gatorade while on scene.
In the middle of the chaos, the Aquirre family noticed just how drained the firefighters looked.
A move to help the firefighters was made by 7-year-old Izac Aquirre along with his mom and dad who delivered Gatorade to the fire scene.
Several days later, Izac wanted to see where the firefighters that fought the blaze were housed and just wanted to say hi, in a more non-chaotic setting. So a trip to the fire station was in order.
As a surprise, Izac was pinned as a junior firefighter by Lt. Tyler Graber. He was also given the opportunity to shake the hands of the thankful men.
“Izac also said the Pledge of Allegiance at an earlier council meeting,” Cooper said. “He’s a true citizen in the making. I love it.”
This time of year, first responders, especially firefighters consume a great deal of water and Gatorade. They are needing donations from the community. Any water or Gatorade especially can be dropped off at any Marshall Fire Station.
Police officers, who often aid with traffic on fire scenes, or with working wrecks, are also in need of Gatorade and water. Supplies can be dropped off at the Marshall Police Department.