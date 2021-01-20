This week showcases National Popcorn Day, set officially on Jan. 19, and luckily the Marshall Cinema has some of the best popcorn that East Texas has to offer.
Manager of the theatre Ernesto Esquivel said that the businesses current popcorn mixture took years to perfect, and was developed at the cinema’s sister store years ago.
“A lot of people really love our popcorn,” Esquivel said. “It really has taken us years to have the right mixture.”
The cinema has been in operation since 1985, and like most other local businesses they took a hit when the COVID-19 pandemic broke out last year.
Esquivel said that when businesses began to shut down last year, the movie theater had to stop showing movies starting in April.
However, not in a small part due to the popularity of the product, the theater was able to stay open from April through August 2020 selling popcorn and other concessions to community members.
Since then, the cinema has been showing movies in all six of its theaters, and according to Esquivel, slowly working their way back to normal.
“People are slowing coming back in, but its not nearly what we used to have before the pandemic,” he said.
Esquivel explained that this is largely due to the fact that movie theaters do not advertise, and that they largely rely on the movies to advertise when they will be released.
“A lot of movies have had their release dates pushed back, due to the coronavirus, which makes things a little bit harder for us,” he said.
However, keeping on trend with the theater’s creativity, Esquivel said that they are now offering private viewings to interested community members.
For $120, community members are able to rent out a theater for a personal showing of a movie, which includes access for 20 people.
“It has been great, a lot of people have really been enjoying it for birthdays and other things like that, because they do not want to go out in public to celebrate, they just want to be with their family and a small group of friends,” he said.
For more information on the Marshall Cinema, including show times, go to the theater’s website at www.marshallcinema.com.