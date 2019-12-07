Staff Reports
As of press time there are only nine tickets left for the Celtic Angels Christmas, the award-winning show from Ireland, scheduled performance at Memorial City Hall Dec. 19.
The show, which is on a national-tour performing classic Christmas music for people of all ages, will kickoff at 7:30 p.m.
Celtic Angels Christmas captivates audiences with the magic of Christmas in an awe inspiring show which encompasses vocal and instrumental seasonal and Irish favorites along with world class champion Irish dancing.
Produced in Ireland, “Celtic Angels Christmas” will entertain audiences with the magic of Christmas in an inspiring show which encompasses vocal and instrumental seasonal favorites alongside Irish, contemporary and original Christmas themes…all with a Celtic twist.
This, together with dance routines performed by the shows world champion dancers, will create and unforgettable evening’s entertainment for those who get the chance to see this captivating holiday program.
The group will perform a number of songs including: Joy To the World, It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year, I Believe In Father Christmas, Little Drummer Boy, Go Tell It on The Mountain, It’s Beginning to Look A Lot Like Christmas, Silver Bells, It Came Upon a Midnight Clear, Mary Did You Know, When A Child Is Born, O Holy Night, Edelweiss, I Heard The Bells on Christmas Day, Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas, Silent Night, Ireland I am Coming Home, Caledonia, Christmas In Killarney, Lannigans Ball, Parting Glass, The Wexford Carol and Once Upon A Time in Ireland.
Remaining tickets for the show are available at www.memorialcityhall.com or by calling the MCH box office at 903-934-7992.
Celtic Angels Christmas is sponsored by Verabank and in association with KMHT, QX-FM, KYKX and the Marshall News Messenger.