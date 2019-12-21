The heart of the Irish was brought into Memorial City Hall in downtown Marshall Thursday night as Celtic Angels took the stage.
The new performance venue held its first sold-out show with a Christmas performance that held something for all ages.
“We had a lot of people driving at least a couple of hours to see the show, “ Memorial City Hall Manager Glenn Barnhart said.
When audience members drive in for a performance such as Celtic Angels, he said, that equates to more sales tax dollars for the city as travelers fill up with fuel, eat dinner and even stay the night at hotels and bed and breakfasts.
“We were excited to see that many people,” he said.
As the concert kicked off, audience members were delighted by a variety of Christmas songs such as O’ Holy Night and Heard the Bells on Christmas Day.
Celtic dance and fiddle solos along with audience participation made the event a night to remember.
Those who want to continue enjoying the Christmas season can do so at Memorial City Hall on Sunday with a showing of the 2018 “The Grinch”.
The matinee performance will be at 3:30 p.m., Dec. 22. Tickets are $6 for adults and $4.50 for kids younger than 12.
Concessions will be available and tickets are available at the door.
Memorial City Hall is located at 110 East Houston Street. Parking is available in downtown.