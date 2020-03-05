The Celtic Angels will be back due to popularity at Memorial City Hall March 20 for a special celebration for St. Patrick’s Day. The concert is family friendly and begins at 7:30 p.m. at MCH located at 110 E. Houston St. The upcoming concert will differ from the Christmas performance the group put on last December, with a focus on traditional Irish music. The Celtic Angels will also be joined by the Celtic Knight Dancers with music accompaniment by the Trinity Band Ensemble of Dublin. The Celtic Knight Dancers are a group of professional Irish dancers, featuring famous dancer Patrick O’Mahoney of Riverdance. Celtic Angels features the vocal quintet Victoria Kenny, Emily Carroll, Tammy Browne, Amy Penston, and Ellie Mullane all who come from Ireland. The performance will include songs like Danny Boy, Banks of My Own Lovely Lee, The Rainbow Collection, Road to Kildare, Spanish Lady and many more. Tickets for the event are on sale at memorialcityhall.com or by calling 903- 934-7992.
The Celtic Angels will be back due to popularity at Memorial City Hall March 20 for a special celebration for St. Patrick’s Day.
The concert is family friendly and begins at 7:30 p.m. at MCH located at 110 E. Houston St.
The upcoming concert will differ from the Christmas performance the group put on last December, with a focus on traditional Irish music.
The Celtic Angels will also be joined by the Celtic Knight Dancers with music accompaniment by the Trinity Band Ensemble of Dublin.
The Celtic Knight Dancers are a group of professional Irish dancers, featuring famous dancer Patrick O’Mahoney of Riverdance.
Celtic Angels features the vocal quintet Victoria Kenny, Emily Carroll, Tammy Browne, Amy Penston, and Ellie Mullane all who come from Ireland.
The performance will include songs like Danny Boy, Banks of My Own Lovely Lee, The Rainbow Collection, Road to Kildare, Spanish Lady and many more.
Tickets for the event are on sale at memorialcityhall.com or by calling 903- 934-7992.