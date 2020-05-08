Staff Reports
The deadline to respond to the U.S. Census has been extended to mid-August.
The Census can be completed online, by mail or by phone. Most households should have received their invitation to respond in the mail, with the invitation including a Census ID to complete the form online. Some households also received a paper questionnaire.
Households do not need to wait for the paper invitation to arrive. Visit my2020census.gov to begin the online form. Those wishing to complete the Census by phone can call (844) 330-2020. A Spanish-language phone line is available at (844) 468-2020, and a Telephone Display Device (TDD) line is at (844) 467-2020.
Census data is used to determine Congressional and state legislative representation, as well as how hundreds of billions of dollars in federal funding is allocated to programs like Medicaid, Head Start and the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.
Questions asked on the Census are about yourself and everyone living with you on April 1, 2020, including how many people are in the household; the type of home you live in; your telephone number; and the age, race and gender of those in the household. There is no question about citizenship on the 2020 Census.