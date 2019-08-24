The Marshall Fire Department received a pleasant surprise Friday morning as CenterPoint Energy presented the department with a new cooking grill.
“Area Manager Phillip Green along with an entire CenterPoint Energy crew took time from their very busy schedule to say good morning and bring us a new cooking grill,” Fire Chief Reggie Cooper said.
Cooper expressed how the gesture meant the world to them.
“New to our area, Mr. Green underscores the need for community relations and positive involvement,” said Cooper. “It was one thing to receive such a great gift for our station but something totally different to receive it form their whole crew.”
It’s something they do not take for granted.
“Working 24-hour shifts at a time, our guys spend a large portion of their lives serving the citizens of this community while being away from their families,” the fire chief said.
“Items such as this are not paid for from city budgets and are generally paid for out of our own pockets.
“Our guys are so very thankful to the CenterPoint Energy family and leaves an open invitation to Mr. Green and nay of his crew members to our grilling dinners,” said Cooper.